Powershell 7
greybeard Ambassador
I just decided to upgrade my PowerToys (which I seem to have been using forever) and found a component which was not loaded which needed an upgrade to Powershell 7.3. Here I was thinking Windows Update was updating me!?
So I decided to upgrade myself.
During the Install setup it mentioned to read the Third Party.txt... so I did for a change.
Below are the screenshots I took for instances of goofle and LLVM:
They do give you an option to disable diagnostics/telemetry.
Maybe it is time to search for a good, stable everyday Linux.
@greybeard I have one running just to my left at the moment.
I can think of very few reasons not to do it.
I personally use two pieces of software daily for my business that are not available in Linux, or I probably would have done it ages ago.
greybeard Ambassador
@Ayespy If you go to the Powershell Github page I think you will be happily surprised... if you are a Linux user. My CPU apparently will not run Win11, so come next year I'll be SOL.
Scroll down this page:
https://github.com/PowerShell/PowerShell
Cheers
@greybeard But, for instance, no QuickBooks for Linux.
@Ayespy No GnuCash on Windows
@luetage Which is fine, because I don't need GnuCash.
@Ayespy Well, I lied. GnuCash is available on all platforms, as it should be ^^
may be a short name for "Microsoft Power 's Hell #7"?