Windows 7 and 8 End of Life
Dr.Flay Translator
Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 reach the end of the line
It's the end of the line for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. These older versions of Windows (plus Windows RT) stop receiving all security updates today
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/01/closing-time-windows-7-and-windows-8-1-have-received-their-last-updates/
For those of you intending on reinstalling these older systems at any point, you should download yourself a copy of the current update files before they are gone.
WSUS Offline Update
https://download.wsusoffline.net/
For Windows 7 you will need the ESR version 11.9.x
IMPORTANT You should also use 0patch if you want to continue getting security updates
https://0patch.com
https://blog.0patch.com/2022/10/two-more-years-of-critical-security.html
https://blog.0patch.com/2023/01/0patch-security-adopts-microsoft-edge.html
AndrewShay
Thanks, you made my day
@AndrewShay , anyway, security updates are not going to be the only problem that will appear sooner or later in an outdated OS.
AndrewShay
@Catweazle Ok, thanks
@AndrewShay , a good option is to use dualboot with Linux, Q4OS f.Exmpl., than you can use Windows 7 locally as long as you want and you have an updated OS to go online.
As long as 0patch keep supporting the older OSs, you have access to the same fixes as Win 10 and 11, plus the fixes MS don't bother to do.
raffaelefranco
I have burned a dvd with Seven patches in 2021. I had downloaded them with wsus (I have stored an old legacy version in a Mega archive) and with Autopatcher.
Dr.Flay Translator
Worth noting
Windows 7 secretly received support for Secure Boot
https://winaero.com/windows-7-secretly-received-support-for-secure-boot/
also useful
https://www.maketecheasier.com/12-things-you-must-do-when-running-a-solid-state-drive-in-windows-7/
barbudo2005
Google Drive is ending app support for Windows 8 and 8.1:
https://www.theverge.com/2023/6/8/23753727/google-drive-windows-8-1-support-ending
@barbudo2005 Problem solved by using a better front end.
Multiple cloud drives in 1 small client
https://www.airexplorer.net
or mount your cloud drives as local devices
https://www.airlivedrive.com
Update
0patch have extended the support deadline to 2026
https://0patch.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360009437380-How-long-do-you-plan-to-provide-Windows-7-and-Windows-Server-2008-R2-Micropatches
DoctorG Ambassador
@Dr-Flay Or longer if enuff customers need it.
See:
but will extend that as long as there is sufficient market demand for them. Yes, if this means providing patches for Windows 7 or Server 2008 R2 in 2030, we'll do that.
— https://0patch.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360009437380-How-long-do-you-plan-to-provide-Windows-7-and-Windows-Server-2008-R2-Micropatches