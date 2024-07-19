@Catweazle said in I can't believe a third party company was able to take down so many Windows computers:

in any case, the Crowdstrike dev, along with the company, is going to have a very bad day, facing a lot of money for the compensation that MS and the affected companies for sure are going to demand.

There will be lawsuits, for sure. But these companies are not stupid, they have clauses in their contracts to minimize the risk of liability.

"Despite the losses companies have suffered, CrowdStrike was said to be only minimally liable for the damage or lost revenue caused.[58] The terms for CrowdStrike's Falcon software limits liability to 'fees paid',[59] so the maximum compensation an affected company could recover were the fees that the company has paid to CrowdStrike.[60]"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_CrowdStrike_incident#Impact

And I would actually agree, like I said the main fault lies with the companies allowing Crowdstrike to push their software update directly onto production machines without going through testing. These are huge global companies, there's simply no excuse for such a lax attitude to software updates.

But Crowdstrike will lose customers that's for sure, even go bankrupt

And before the Linux users get too smug about this, Linux is in no way immune to such indidents:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CrowdStrike#Severe_outage_incidents

Only reason this hit so hard is that it mostly hit client systems and those are running Windows all over.