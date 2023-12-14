Seeking help from anyone knowing windows
Guys, please forgive me, my post is not about vivaldi, but so many of you are so knowledgeable about everything PC and I am in an emergency. I was using notepad for a document and I accidently hit something that caused a pop-up to appear. It asked if I would like to save the document so I just clicked yes and then all of my text turned to what looks like unicode. Does anyone know how I can undo this. Moderators, I have been a member for sometime and if you could allow this post to stay up for just a short time before deleting you would be saving my life.
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
@jaunny said in Seeking help from anyone knowing windows:
it doesnt get deleted just moved and there is a correct category for this
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
@jaunny ask here
@jaunny in the "save as" popup there is a little box at the bottom that says "encoding". try changing that to see if it fixes it. You may need to use another program like notepad++ to do a conversion if that doesn't work.