Do windows links with exact drive/label?
-
Often, I add or remove and hard drive and this will totally break (almost) any link. There is a way to do them (possibly with the GUI) to point to an a exact drive (but the label would be fine) instead of its drive letter (which change quite often) ?
-
@Hadden89 Well until someone using MS Windows actually comes here and tells exactly how, I'd say it would be possible with the use of symbolic links, probably junction points called in MS Windows, you 'd need to invest some time in understanding what soft, hard and junction points are, not sure if there is a GUI-based program for that in MS Windows.
P.S. Or you can start using a real OS like GNU/Linux , which doesn't have those "child" problems as it doesn't use "Drives" but partitions which you can mount anywhere to the file system, not just C: or D
-
@npro Yeah, I saw some workarounds which involves symlinks (actually there are some gui apps too) but doing that on root directories is not something I'll risk to do
And yeah, is one of the reasons I still prefer linux even if I'm mainly a windows user. Oh, even for easier customization, but that is another thing :3
-
@npro said in Do windows links with exact drive/label?:
P.S. Or you can start using a real OS like GNU/Linux
Yep!
-
By the way, I plan to set up (again) a linux machine with current hardware at the next upgrade, so yeah, the ice bird is not forgotten and is always in my :Q__
-
@Hadden89 said in Do windows links with exact drive/label?:
I plan to set up (again) a linux machine
This is the way!
-
Hi,
You could try with the Disk ID.
Not tested myself, just know about it.
-
-
@Hadden89 I'm pretty much using the device manager to workaround this (having broken shortcuts) since I don't trust MS CLI tools (sorry) basically skipping one drive letter so:
C:\ is system SSD
D:\ is skipped so any new drive will get this.
E:\ is the first HDD installed
F:\ is skipped so any new drive will get this.
and so on ...
Virtual drivers and cloud folders always will take
Z:\Y:\X:\W:\and so on...
-
@Hadden89 said in Do windows links with exact drive/label?:
linux machine with current hardware
OT: The mentioned machine, which was barely usable - strangely, being an FX 8320, nothing extremely old - now is a smooth Manjaro Plasma KDE. Still unsure if install or not the nvidia kernel (strange things happen with them xD).
-
@Hadden89 said in Do windows links with exact drive/label?:
which was barely usable - strangely, being an FX 8320, nothing extremely old
your hardware is not the issue, the usual king of bloat is the culprit . I was at a friend's house some time ago who had put Elementary OS on an Intel Q6600 or something from 2007-2008 and you (almost) couldn't tell the difference between it and a modern machine, and he was multitasking like crazy
now is a smooth Manjaro Plasma KDE.
I have used it for quite some time (as you may be remembering or not) but that was mainly for a certain reason. I'd say "come to daddy" , which is engineered "the way it was meant to be" thus far more stable, professional and less complicated/better documented than MJ.
Still unsure if install or not the nvidia kernel (strange things happen with them xD).
modules . That's because of the above stated (unnecessary, intransparent added complexity with "noob-helper" scripts/utilities and such). With Arch it's very clear what you do.
-
@npro by the way KDE on manjaro works great whereas on kubuntu was quite slow and samba didn't work (which may be painful to set up). Now I understand why mint dropped the kde variant.