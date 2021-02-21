last edited by Hadden89

@Hadden89 I'm pretty much using the device manager to workaround this (having broken shortcuts) since I don't trust MS CLI tools (sorry) basically skipping one drive letter so:

C:\ is system SSD

D:\ is skipped so any new drive will get this.

E:\ is the first HDD installed

F:\ is skipped so any new drive will get this.

and so on ...