FX Sound Booster / Equalizer
If you have a lot of files with too much low volume or just not very loud speaker this replacement sound driver (is pretty much a wrapper) will help a lot: https://www.fxsound.com
This software really works. Don't boost more than what you really need to avoid damages to the speakers.
If the audio is distorted, you pretty much reached the device physical limitation. Be careful.
barbudo2005
Since the days of Winamp I use the Enhancer v0.17 plugin and now I use it in MusicBee which accepts Winamp plugins. It really improves the sound.
Presets:
Explanation of controls:
https://winampplugins.co.uk/enhancer/enhancer.html
Comments:
https://winampheritage.com/plugin/enhancer-017/81361
You can download it from my drive:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1semX9F7HX-nU5iJrlYeCzfvjhEO49KFb?usp=sharing
You have to put this 3 files in the MusicBee folder:
Equalizer APO does that as well and is opensource.
shojivrstrinova8
@Barruel FX sound is also open source now