Windows Password not recognized
I want to see a password stored by Vivaldi.
In order to do that, I have to enter my "Windows Password"
I changed my Microsoft Password yesterday, so I am 100% sure I know and type it well.
A possible problem is that the name of my desktop/myName is displayed with just one capital Letter. Windows/Microsoft has it all CAPITAL.
What can I do?
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Try clicking "More choices" and using your PIN (or another method) instead. I always use PIN, as it's simpler and requires less typing. You can set up a PIN in Windows Security settings.
