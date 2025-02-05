Many are worried about the end of Windows 10 (rightly so), or else I with a new PC/Laptop are confronted with perhaps the worst Windows UI ever.

Since many can't or don't want to switch to Linux, there's no choice but to try to fix this mess so the corresponding M$ devs had to feel ashamed.

Luckily, there are some apps that manage to recover, at least in part, the UI and functionality of Windows 10 and earlier, which M$ has eliminated in W11 and replaced with others that no one needs.

I tried several of these modding apps and as result I found 2 which I can recommend

The first is Cairo Shell, which a lot of tweaks, but somewhat limited in the Start Menu

The other, until now the best one is Windhawk, which works with mods which can be activated and customized according to what is needed.

Both can modify the Taskbar which in W11 had lost the capacity to change the hight and to put it in other side as on the bottom. Cairo Shell substitute it by an browseable bar and an Launchbar apart.

With Windhawk you can back the old W10 Taskbar which you can put on the top of the screen or on the sides and even make it transparent or put different skins, apart can modify the start menu to the like of the one of W10 or even to older ones like W7 or 8.

Apart I can recommend another app, Rainmeter, which I use since long time for those which want to tune more the Windows UI with a huge amount of themes, widgets and tools, which you can create yourself or download hundreds made by users in DeviantArt and others, . With this and one of the mentioned Shells, you can give Wndows 11 the look and feel which you really want.