Aside form the need to Run periodically Profile BackUps, some users missing it and may face Tabs / WorkSpaces loss, mostly on Vivaldi Upgrades.

Since some Chromium versions ago, there's an inbuilt system to auto backup sensitive data between Upgrades.

It's located on a Folder named SnapShots in the Profile folder, that keeps a Version number with that data.

There remains a copy of the Sessions previous to the upgrade and other Data.

As an Emergency, that could be a way to recover Tabs and WorkSpaces.

Limited to Upgrades Dates

Apply and Recover

Find out your Profile Folder vivaldi://version/

Close Vivaldi

Bckp your current Sessions and Session Storage folders.

Rename Session Storage folder, Copy / Paste Sessions of the latest version at SnapShots to your current Profile

Run Vivaldi

From now on, Bckp your profile and optionally, enable the Sessions Panel and its Automatic Session Backup.

All this should be on any Desktop Vivaldi Version since V.6.5.

Avoid Data loss

Follow the Backup | Reset links below

