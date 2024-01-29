Guide | Recover Sessions / Workpaces [After Upgrade]
Hi,
Aside form the need to Run periodically Profile BackUps, some users missing it and may face Tabs / WorkSpaces loss, mostly on Vivaldi Upgrades.
Since some Chromium versions ago, there's an inbuilt system to auto backup sensitive data between Upgrades.
It's located on a Folder named
SnapShotsin the Profile folder, that keeps a Version number with that data.
There remains a copy of the Sessions previous to the upgrade and other Data.
As an Emergency, that could be a way to recover Tabs and WorkSpaces.
Limited to Upgrades Dates
Apply and Recover
- Find out your Profile Folder
vivaldi://version/
- Close Vivaldi
- Bckp your current Sessions and Session Storage folders.
- Rename Session Storage folder, Copy / Paste Sessions of the latest version at
SnapShotsto your current Profile
- Run Vivaldi
From now on, Bckp your profile and optionally, enable the Sessions Panel and its Automatic Session Backup.
All this should be on any Desktop Vivaldi Version since V.6.5.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@Zalex108
Hi, I don't have this folder in any of my Vivaldi installs, Windows 11 and Linux. I have default installs and standalone on Windows.
Do I have to enable any flags or something?
Interesting,
I have them on all installations since quite long.
All of them are StandAlone.
Time ago there was a
Flagto enable it but now is missing so should be already implemented by default.
mib2berlin
@Zalex108
I check Chromium, Chrome, Brave > No folder but Edge have it > Strange.
Maybe other user steps by, Vivaldi could use this for a recover feature.
I had once Workspaces with "Recovered" in the name.
Cheers, mib
I use custom Shortcuts with Switches, are you using the default Profile Shortcuts created by Vivaldi?
@Zalex108
I use both, I have one for open a clean profile.
@Zalex108
I have my regular backups, I don't need this really but I guess it could help other users.
Cheers, mib
Yes,
Those who already make their own bckps are safe from that, this is mostly for the others despite it's tied to Upgrades and since your report, not always this Snapshots folder is created.
This would need to be investigated to understand the difference.
Seems related to this:
On my side I haven't enabled this Policy on my systems despite it's enabled.
Found nothing at
Preferences,
Local Statenor at
Windows Registry.
mib2berlin
@Zalex108
Yes and default is 3 backups.
I tried to set the Policy for Vivaldi but doesn't work, I don't want t fiddle with the Registry to much.
By the way, I use the Windows 11 Insider Canary build, maybe it use different defaults in the Registry.
Cheers, mib
I use to keep the cage open so can't fiddle either with the canary...
I use W11 Stable, 22H2 and 23H2 and V has this behaviour on all of them.
Would be something else on Preferences but with a different name than
UserDataSnapshotRetentionLimit