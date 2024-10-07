Proof: Windows does nothing !!
-
greybeard Ambassador
I now have proof windows does nothing.
Attached screenshot shows it to be true.
Only edit is the ? .
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
It does nothing, Lebowski, nothing!
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
This can be fixed though.
- Open Regedit
- Go to
Computer\HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\VivaldiHTM\DefaultIcon
- Edit the Default value, replace the 3 at the end with a 0
- Restart Explorer or log out and in again