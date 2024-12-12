Cloud / File Hosting services
-
Hi everyone,
Since my student account is about to expire and I am looking for alternative places to host my private documents and photos, I am wondering what the Vivaldi community recommends.
I am considering price and security as main deciding factors. The GB/TB space is also important, though I do not really need much. As I said, mainly documents and personal stuff.
-
-
@pchalkley, well, there are several hosts which you can try
eg.
All kind of files
For images
-
fredallas Supporters
Hello @pchalkley
I personally use Proton because they have end-to-end and zero-knowledge encryption.
I found a couple of reviews of different online storage services:
- https://www.pcmag.com/picks/the-best-cloud-storage-and-file-sharing-services
- https://www.tomsguide.com/buying-guide/best-cloud-storage
I hope that helps.
Regards,
Fred D.
-
Thanks guys