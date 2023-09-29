D

@dbouley ©XSIBackup-App is a somewhat different concept. Backup is performed from an appliance through SSH (sshfs). This is very convenient when you need to backup multiple Linux boxes, as you can manage many server's backup from a centralized point of management. On addition you don't need to install anything to the Linux servers. You can download it from sourceforge.net

https://sourceforge.net/projects/xsibackup-app/files/

It can run pre and post scripts per job, thus you can prepare the box to be backed up with some script that may dump some database, mount some dir or LVM volume or take a snapshot of a VM.

©XSIBackup-App can also backup VMs in ©VMWare ©ESXi hosts with full native support. It has almost every professional feature that you may require: block level deduplication, hot VM backups, e-mail reports, etc...

Linux backup is free without any limitation. ©VMWare ©ESXi backup is free for VMs up to 100 GB to local storage.