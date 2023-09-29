@LocutusOfBorg said in KDE Plasma 6 to ship with floating panel and double-click to open apps/files:
Both Fedora and Debian are dinosaurs truly meant for anything but the Plasma desktop. Arch and Arch based distros are the way to go.
I gave up on Fedora Rawhide, as all of the currently-supplied 6.4 kernels (both git and otherwise) stood a 50/50 chance of booting up on this hardware. Either it did, or it didn't. Fedora 38 has been stable.
KDE Plasma on Debian Sid (unstable) and Testing has actually been quite stable and reliable.
I was unable to get Kubuntu LTS installed to an external SSD without it also wanting to put a swap partition on the internal HDD (with Debian Sid already installed on it and with its own swap partition), but it managed to install to a SanDisk Cruzer Glide thumb drive without wanting to install that separate swap partition. I do not know how long it will last, installed to the thumb drive, as it has a (unknown to me) finite number of read and write cycles.
I eventually had some issues with KDE neon, so I stopped using it.