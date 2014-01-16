I used Debian Woody (ordered the 7-CD pack) for ~6 months years ago. It pissed me off though as I had to get a real modem instead of the winmodem I had. Never got my printer to work at the time (HP 720C) as CUPS just didn't work right back then. I had a Diamond Sonic Impact S90 sound card too that I had problems with (couldn't get it to work) and had to build the drivers for it using NASM. But, that didn't work either so I had to use an ISA sound card.

One thing that I learned about Debian was how far behind versions of software were. I had to build everything from source if I wanted modern versions of programs. That was annoying as hell. I didn't mind building things (was fun and a good learning experience) in general. I just hated always having to build dependencies (like GTK and such) along with them.

I also had to do a whole bunch of crap to get DVDs to play full screen. I don't remember the details, but I do remember that some of the dependencies for fixing the video required me to build some AC3 binaries too (that the video player program used for decoding the AC3 audio). Don't remember if it was for Totem or not.

I also think it used ext2, which didn't handle improper shutdowns very well. The file system would get corrupted really easily. (Not that I blame ext2 for power outages etc.)

I used KDE (don't remember which version) with it. Liked it a lot better than Gnome.

In short, Debian was a pain in the ass.

Eventually though, I tried Ubuntu, Fedora and Linux Mint (and a few others). All of the problems I had before are no longer an issue. Everything works, except one thing that's always been a problem and still is today. The monitor/display settings by default never list all the supported resolutions and refresh rates (not even after selecting the right GPU driver that supports hardware acceleration etc.). I've always had to edit xorg.conf (or equivalent) and manually add all the resolutions and refresh rates, which always requires a lot of research on my part to find out how to do it. It never even list the native resolution of LCDs by default. Until this is automatically done for me like Windows does, I'll never take Linux serious (for desktop use).

Now I only mess with Linux distros in Virtual box. But, that's not really too fun as when the host extensions are installed and GPU acceleration is turned on (needed to bring things up to speed), everything on the screen has to be clicked at a different spot than where it's rendered. I think it's due to an Intel HD3000 GPU bug with OpenGL or something that virtual box doesn't work around. Opera Presto with OpenGL hardware acceleration had the same problem when the menu bar was hidden. Think it has something to do with transparent layers shifting things, but Opera was never able to work around it. Things worked fine in Chrome though so I thought Chrome worked around it. But, I now think it was just a case of Chrome using DirectX underneath. DirectX hardware acceleration worked fine in Opera presto too, but it performed like crap compared to Chrome.

Anyway, that's where I'm at as far as Linux use. My favorite was Kubuntu for a while until KDE changed drastically. Now I'm not sure what distro and desktop etc. I like the best.