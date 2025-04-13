@nayamashidesu Which Linux? Each has their quirks - especially when it comes to installing software or keeping your system up to date. I'd recommend something based on Debian (which doesn't include Arch Linux), even though it isn't what I'm familiar with (I've used Mageia and OpenSuse).. Debian is the most popular for other versions to be based on.

Not that some things won't apply to all versions, and those could be looked up in his wiki ... but Arch is not for beginners.