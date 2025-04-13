Good manuals/blogs for learning GNU/Linux
-
nayamashidesu
Hello. I am creating this topic to learn about possible hidden gems for studying Linux and its features. Maybe you know good blogs or unpopular sites that have a lot of useful information? Let's share it with each other. For my part, I can praise the gentoo handbook and the entire "documentation" section on their website, which contains a lot of interesting things.
-
sedative29rus
-
@nayamashidesu Which Linux? Each has their quirks - especially when it comes to installing software or keeping your system up to date. I'd recommend something based on Debian (which doesn't include Arch Linux), even though it isn't what I'm familiar with (I've used Mageia and OpenSuse).. Debian is the most popular for other versions to be based on.
Not that some things won't apply to all versions, and those could be looked up in his wiki ... but Arch is not for beginners.
-
@sgunhouse said in Good manuals/blogs for learning GNU/Linux:
but Arch is not for beginners.
that is not the point, if you are (a beginner) willing to learn and be better and more proficient every day, (not just with a distro but with the general GNU/Linux ecosystem as well) using Arch is probably one of the best ways doing it. One of the points of Arch is not to be "user-friendly" (i.e. install something that automates everything for you and you not knowing what it does in the background) but "user-centric" (i.e. giving you complete control having the documentation by your side) after all.
-
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
I don't use Arch myself, but I have used their wiki, and it's generally pretty good even for other distros. One just has to keep in mind that different distros will keep their configuration files in different places.
-
Aaron Translator
@sgunhouse said in Good manuals/blogs for learning GNU/Linux:
but Arch is not for beginners.
This is a long-standing lie.
-
It's good to point out that you don't necessarily need online manuals and blogs as most GNU/Linux systems come with offline documentation out of the box.
man
apropos
info
tldr
whatis
command
--help
Of course you have to use your OS in the first place that is still the best way of learning it.