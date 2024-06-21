@edwardp A loved and often loathed 40-year old

Some interesting and funny software history:

"If the designers of X-Windows built cars, there would be no fewer than five steering wheels hidden about the cockpit, none of which followed the same principles -- but you'd be able to shift gears with your car stereo. Useful feature, that."

-- Marus J. Ranum, Digital Equipment Corporation

http://www.art.net/~hopkins/Don/unix-haters/x-windows/disaster.html

A choice morsel from the FreeBSD fortunes-7 file:

X windows: You'd better sit down. Don't laugh. It could be YOUR thesis project. Why do it right when you can do it wrong? Live the nightmare. Our bugs run faster. When it absolutely, positively HAS to crash overnight. There ARE no rules. You'll wish we were kidding. Everything you never wanted in a window system. And more. Dissatisfaction guaranteed. There's got to be a better way. The next best thing to keypunching. Leave the thrashing to us. We wrote the book on core dumps. Even your dog won't like it. More than enough rope. Garbage at your fingertips. Incompatibility. Shoddiness. Uselessness. X windows.

https://motd.ambians.com/quotes.php/name/freebsd_fortunes_7/toc_id/1-0-8/s/792/q/

From what I understand, it's gotten a lot better since these things were written?