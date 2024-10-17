So I've been contemplating leaving Microsoft and switrching to Linux for a year or so, since I found out I can't upgrade to W11 (old laptop) and discovered Vivaldi. Finally settled on ZorinOS for my distro. I see it comes with LibreOffice (which I've been using happily for 10 years) and Firefox (again, an old friend and I've re-installed an up to date release and use it alongside Vivaldi - I plan to do the same on ZOS). So happy with that. It also seems to have VLC Media Player, so I can use that to listen to my music library that I will port to the new OS once I'm used to it (I plan to spend a few weeks playing around with ZOS before moving everything over, including documents and photos).

But I'm not sure on the following:

Mail I have a couple of gmail and one yahoo mail accounts active that I have linked to the MS Outlook client and they all work fine. If I remember correctly ZOS comes with Thunderbird - can I do likewise with that? Or link them to the Vivaldi mail client that I have set up (it works ok but I find it a bit clunky).

Maps For preference I've been using Google Maps for years but plan to de-Google as much as I can when I migrate. Can anyone reccommend a FOSS alternative I can download from the Zorin app repo as a replacement?

All advice gratefully received!