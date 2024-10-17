Recommendations needed please!
So I've been contemplating leaving Microsoft and switrching to Linux for a year or so, since I found out I can't upgrade to W11 (old laptop) and discovered Vivaldi. Finally settled on ZorinOS for my distro. I see it comes with LibreOffice (which I've been using happily for 10 years) and Firefox (again, an old friend and I've re-installed an up to date release and use it alongside Vivaldi - I plan to do the same on ZOS). So happy with that. It also seems to have VLC Media Player, so I can use that to listen to my music library that I will port to the new OS once I'm used to it (I plan to spend a few weeks playing around with ZOS before moving everything over, including documents and photos).
But I'm not sure on the following:
Mail I have a couple of gmail and one yahoo mail accounts active that I have linked to the MS Outlook client and they all work fine. If I remember correctly ZOS comes with Thunderbird - can I do likewise with that? Or link them to the Vivaldi mail client that I have set up (it works ok but I find it a bit clunky).
Maps For preference I've been using Google Maps for years but plan to de-Google as much as I can when I migrate. Can anyone reccommend a FOSS alternative I can download from the Zorin app repo as a replacement?
All advice gratefully received!
@TravellinBob, well, Google Maps don't have a real alternative with Street View, but there are some which at least are enough for consulting a direction. Mostly OpenStreet Map and forks, or also Here Maps which are valid, Bing also has a Map, but I think that it isn't more private as GMaps and above worse.
edwardp
@TravellinBob Add the Gmail and Yahoo accounts to the Vivaldi Mail client and use OAuth for the login. Both accounts should work fine.
@Catweazle I've tried the MS map app, whatever it's called (just Maps?) and I've found it's not as accurate as Google's. I'll take a look athe other two at some point, go from there.
Many thanks.
Ryszard
@TravellinBob said in Recommendations needed please!:
Finally settled on ZorinOS for my distro
Have you checked to see if your chosen system supports your printer?
Don't you read or send SMS through your computer?
@Ryszard My printer is old and needs replacing. I can't use it to scan (no drivers after W7...), only print and copy. But that will have to wait until the January Sales!
Ryszard
I don't want to be a prophet of doom, but I think in January, in addition to a new printer, you will also buy a laptop with Win11.