Help for Linux via the open source videoconference 'Jitsi Meet'
-
I use with great pleasure the good 'Q4OS', which was introduced here in the forum once by @DOCTORG, very simple installation on a Windows computer (like a new Windows Progamm), very good for Linux newcomers.
Q4OS is based on 'Debian'
currently Debian 11.5, and is extended by the possibility of easy installation of 'Non Open Source Porgrammes'.
Again and again I have questions about Debian. These can often be solved via forums and Jabber/XMPP, but I would also be very happy about a help via 'Jitsi Meet' (very good open source videoconference, without/with picture), because I'm not soo fitt in Linux yet.
Does anyone here know if there is somewhere, somehow, such a possibility, even for a fee?
Maybe someone of you here would be interested in such things.
It would use a secure, confidential Jitsi Meet server from the German Freifunkers in Munich.
Nothing would be streamed or recorded publicly.
Thanks for your messages.
-
Currently I have the problem with the Debian open source driver for the NVIDIA graphics card 'GeForce 8600M GT 512 MB' in an older laptop.
I tried to install the probietary driver in Debian, but I shot up the system.
Somehow I can not do it that way.
I know that NVIDIA and Linux is a problem.
The card is otherwise quite good.
-
Hi,
Take a look at Telegram if you have an account, there are some Linux groups where you can learn and even find help as well.
-
@Zalex108
Thanks for the tip, I prefer to use the open source messenger 'Jabber/XMPP' with bridges to various other messengers, rather than the closed Telegram.
-
I meant as an option to find community info/help since this topic has no activity.
Then you may ask for that help through the Jitsi service.
-
@ingolftopf New here, so a little late to this thread. NVIDIA should be entering a much better relationship with Linux phase. Have you looked at https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/drivers/linux-update/ ?
I'll admit to having no direct experience, just from reading, not trying. The drivers are now open, but it might take a good while before all the bad tastes get rinsed away as people build on these shoulders. https://developer.nvidia.com/blog/nvidia-releases-open-source-gpu-kernel-modules/
Have good.
-
I use Jitsi Meet twice a month for online Linux group meetings.
Had some issues at first, but they were eventually resolved (other browsers, other distros).
In order to see screen sharing from another user, under Privacy and Security, Autoplay should be on Allow.
The camera and microphone on the web cam (Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080P V2) work perfectly with it.
-
They are public.
-
@edwardp
Is there any information about these groups, would you like to say it here?
-
Technical talks are also available in our
'Literatur Café 7':
xmpp:[email protected]?join
on the open source messenger 'Jabber/XMPP via the Jitsi Meet link there.
-
Sorry for the delay.
One group is Boston Linux and Unix, their online meetings are the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 PM (U.S.) EST or 23:30 UTC. The monthly meeting information is on their home page.
The other group is Natick FOSS, their online meetings are on the first Thursday at 3:00 PM (U.S.) EST or 20:00 UTC (except for January, July and September, when they are on the second Thursday of those months). The group leader indicated he has friends in France and Germany and I have attended their Jitsi meetings where there has been an attendee from France. Their meetings open at 2:45 PM (U.S.) EST or 19:45 UTC for one-on-one, fine-tuning, etc. If you click the link for FOSS User Group Archive, it has information on the meetings and Jitsi URL for them.
On Sunday March 12, most of the U.S. turns the clocks ahead one hour, when we will be back on Daylight Saving Time. At that time, as EDT here, this time zone will then be -04:00 from UTC.
-
edwardp Ambassador
I recently tried to use a PCI-Express x1 video card with an NVIDIA GT-710 on it, but Debian would not boot up into a graphical interface. Once I went into terminal mode, I found a message that the X server reported 'no screens found'.
I think the card should have otherwise worked as is with nouveau, but I read that some of the more-recent video cards only work with UEFI systems, not BIOS. This could be the case with that card, as well as the card you tried to use.
-
@edwardp
I would like to bring this topic up again.
There could also be an extra group for this on the Open Source Messenger [Matrix].
Perhaps there is also interest here.
Are the dates for the Linux groups still up to date?
-
edwardp Ambassador
@ingolftopf The groups still meet online each month, but both prefer to use Jitsi Meet.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
@edwardp
Thank you, very nice.
I will recommend it to others too.