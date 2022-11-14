I use with great pleasure the good 'Q4OS', which was introduced here in the forum once by @DOCTORG, very simple installation on a Windows computer (like a new Windows Progamm), very good for Linux newcomers.

Q4OS is based on 'Debian'

currently Debian 11.5, and is extended by the possibility of easy installation of 'Non Open Source Porgrammes'.

Again and again I have questions about Debian. These can often be solved via forums and Jabber/XMPP, but I would also be very happy about a help via 'Jitsi Meet' (very good open source videoconference, without/with picture), because I'm not soo fitt in Linux yet.

Does anyone here know if there is somewhere, somehow, such a possibility, even for a fee?

Maybe someone of you here would be interested in such things.

It would use a secure, confidential Jitsi Meet server from the German Freifunkers in Munich.

Nothing would be streamed or recorded publicly.

Thanks for your messages.