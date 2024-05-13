Debian - KeepassXC maintainer removed functions
As written the Maintainer of KeepassXC removed features in the password manager.
Strange, because the mentioned feature about favicons’ privacy can be deactivated in Settings.
And as extra removal the browser integration is gone in this package.
- https://fosstodon.org/@keepassxc/112417353193348720
- https://metadata.ftp-master.debian.org/changelogs//main/k/keepassxc/keepassxc_2.7.7+dfsg.1-2_changelog
- https://www.heise.de/news/Debian-KeePassXC-Paket-verliert-Funktionen-Umstieg-zum-Nachruesten-noetig-9715863.html
- https://github.com/keepassxreboot/keepassxc/issues/10725
- https://bugs.debian.org/cgi-bin/bugreport.cgi?bug=953529
Workaround: Install
https://packages.debian.org/sid/main/keepassxc-full
stilgarwolf
@DoctorG apt install keepassxc-full
@stilgarwolf I know Had not found so fast the package info on Debian pages, now added to my post.