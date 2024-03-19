Linux on Tuesday 19.03.2024 via 'Jitsi Meet' from 19:00 CET in German
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
"i.a. in the programme on 19.3.2024, from 19:00 CET:
Security - Email accounts of the $$$ IMF $$$ hacked
Cryptocurrencies - FTX boss SBF to be jailed for around 40 years
Lecture - Next part LPI 101 (Marius)
Linux - Fedora 40 Beta tested
Security - VR content vulnerable - Visually secure and exciting
and other IT news from around the world. Like every week via video conference on https://meet.cloud-foo.de/Linux .
Note: The previous presentations can be found at https://linux-am-dienstag.de/archiv/ ."