Driver Maintainers | What?
Aaron Translator
https://www.phoronix.com/news/Russian-Linux-Maintainers-Drop
@Aaron They do not trust RU. Understandable.
In these crazy politcal days it is not FUD.
What a lame move involving loaded politics in the "open"-source-GPL ideals that are supposed to unite people, this will only cause endless controversy.
Linus and Greg should really change the license after this, at least it will be honest that way and not so hypocritical.
Subject: Re: [PATCH] MAINTAINERS: Remove some entries due to various compliance requirements.
— https://lore.kernel.org/all/[email protected]/
Perhaps these devs did not document their code.
@DoctorG No, Linus addressed the issue yesterday and said it was because of the trade sanctions. Governments are not allowing any code from .ru and thus they had to suspend the Russian maintainers.
@sgunhouse Ah, trade sanctions. OK.
Such restrictions for trade and export are not new. We had it over years, many decades with hardware, computer chips and software.
Seems some of excluded devs worked for tech companies involved in Vladi's war crimes ad the companies were on a embargo list.
And i understand, Thorvald was attacked by russian trolls, does not want them; Finland had to defend their independence against aggressor neighbour very hard. Russian Tech bros are not always innocent.