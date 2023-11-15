@npro said in Arching Floorpians:

for example MIME associations

yeah, a bit dodgy here too on those, but all things considered, IMO a pretty small price to pay.

it's going to be "there".

yes, in that clearly the student dev is clever enough & motivated enough to be able to do great things, but also a possible / tentative no in that they're the only dev, & they have stated many times in different places how v busy they are with their studies. otoh, one of my floorp web-panels is their github page, which lets me conveniently keep checking on activity, & i'm pleased to see there's always stuff happening.

@npro said in Arching Floorpians:

Floorp is amazing

when i first tried v tp1 in early feb 2015, i was so thrilled & excited i was giggling like a school kid. floorp didn't quite do that to me, but then again, i'm older, grumpier, & v had raised the bar so high that once i realised it had inspired floorp, i was kinda sorta semi-expecting some v features. saying that though, i don't wanna understate how excellent floorp is with its litany of bells & whistles ... i'm so v grateful to have this utterly competent replacement for v that solves so many of my longterm v gripes, re tab management [given i have tst in floorp], cookie management, multiple pips, et al.

for me, THE single biggest best floorp feature is its excellent independent side-panel with web-panels. all its other stuff is ofc lovely, but this one feature allowed me to replace my precious nightly with floorp. all its other gems are icing & cherries on the cake.