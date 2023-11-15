Arching Floorpians
i didn't wanna create this thread. a very naughty bad mean peep made me do it.
kinda sorta.
'ish.
anyhoo, this new thread spawns from:
- https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/56603/arching-vivaldifarians/1476
- https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/89504/floorp
the idea is to prattle on about this comparatively new, pretty amazeballs, tiny dev-teamed, github-listed, gecko-based, vivaldi-inspired, firefox-esr-forked browser. some of its fine attributes include:
- chromium-free, woohoo
- full power of all available ff
about:config&
user.jsgoodness
- numerous additional floorp-generated options in
about:preferences
- native vertical tabs
- native workspaces
- native profile switcher
- native notes
- autohidden bookmarks bar option
- bookmarks bar at top or bottom option
- side-panel with user-configurable web-panels, fully independent from the ff/floorp sidebar
- available in the AUR, & also as a Flatpak
- available in two variants;
Stable[full-featured, all the bells & whistles],
Lightning[many features stripped out, supposedly for enhanced speed]
floorp is excellent.
Seems like my new favorite thread
some love for floorp within this ff thread
https://safereddit.com/r/firefox/comments/17v5qfg/is_the_vertical_tabs_feature_ever_going_to_come/
@ybjrepnfr Damn, I keep reading the title as Arching FloorPlans
@TbGbe that's what i wanted to call it, but that
very naughty bad mean peepsimply wouldn't let me. ofc i complained to all my friend about it.
-
Floorp is amazing. I haven't set it up the way I want/need it yet, but it is such a joy tinkering with and discovering every nook and cranny of it. It isn't perfect yet, it has some quirks (for example MIME associations, it tried to open Internet Explorer through WINE ) but it's going to be "there".
It's just so nice enjoying Firefox's "compactness" with so many features/configurations available, and most importantly finally be free from that psychological burden disgusting Google's Chromium puts. Really, I got sick and tired of those cat and mouse games how to counter evil, I don't even want reading about them anymore.
This feeling is analogue to how one feels when being freed from the f* Micro$oft (sadomasochistic) Tyranny.
I replaced Firefox with Floorp in about 5 minutes of using it 10 days ago, looking forward to more awesomeness
Best Private Window Logo ever...
indeed yep. i was gonna explicitly also include this up top, but then decided not to over-egg the pudding given the thread name gives the game away, & i would still like reasonable comments here even from non-archers ... maybe?
forks
oh you cutlery fetishist!
yeah, a bit dodgy here too on those, but all things considered, IMO a pretty small price to pay.
it's going to be "there".
yes, in that clearly the student dev is clever enough & motivated enough to be able to do great things, but also a possible / tentative no in that they're the only dev, & they have stated many times in different places how v busy they are with their studies. otoh, one of my floorp web-panels is their github page, which lets me conveniently keep checking on activity, & i'm pleased to see there's always stuff happening.
when i first tried v tp1 in early feb 2015, i was so thrilled & excited i was giggling like a school kid. floorp didn't quite do that to me, but then again, i'm older, grumpier, & v had raised the bar so high that once i realised it had inspired floorp, i was kinda sorta semi-expecting some v features. saying that though, i don't wanna understate how excellent floorp is with its litany of bells & whistles ... i'm so v grateful to have this utterly competent replacement for v that solves so many of my longterm v gripes, re tab management [given i have tst in floorp], cookie management, multiple pips, et al.
for me, THE single biggest best floorp feature is its excellent independent side-panel with web-panels. all its other stuff is ofc lovely, but this one feature allowed me to replace my precious nightly with floorp. all its other gems are icing & cherries on the cake.
^
stilgarwolf
@npro Are you sure? https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/89504/floorp/20
-
yes, Midori's Private Window Logo is this, it's pretty obvious which one is the best.
-
Also...
With strong protection against fingerprinting the tab bar icons for Vivaldi's forum topics look like this:
isn't it great?
-
