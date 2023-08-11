Floorp.
-
i know there's two other threads already mentioning this newish japanese firefox-forked browser, but i chose to create this new thread rather than add this post to those, coz i'm not trying to flog the dead horse about vivaldi "should change its engine" etc. instead, i merely wanted to mention some initial thoughts about this bodily-function-noise-named browser, then sit back & learn from others' own thoughts on this browser.
- it's in the
AUR[arch user repository], & its
pkgbuilddetails looked innocuous to me, so i installed it for an evaluation last night
- some reviews i'd read of it implied that some users might be overwhelmed by its settings / preferences, but given my use & love of
kde plasma,
vivaldi,
firefox nightlywith
user.jsetc, imo too many options are just never enough!
- the single biggest feature of it i was most interested in testing was its option for vertical tabs. unlike older reviews & screenshots of it that showed the dumbness of the default horizontal tab bar remaining visible when vertical tabs were invoked, this current version is more sophisticated & sensibly hides the H when you activate the V.
- the vertical tab strip is utterly underwhelming, imo. certainly vivaldi has nothing to fear here, & for that matter, neither do the devs behind the firefox addons
treestyletaband
sidebery. it has no tab nesting/stacking capability at all, afaict*. such a primitive deployment surely could only ever appeal to naive users who are clueless about the easily available better alternatives?
- initially i thought its tabs also had no thumbnail capability at all. whilst that does seem true wrt hovering, i discovered by accident that a tiny thumbnail does appear whilst one is dragging a tab to move it... it is unclear to me how that is a useful behaviour, but the fact that the devs were able to conjure tab thumbnails "dynamically" implies to me presumably they should also be able to do so "statically". not doing so, afaict, seems a pretty weird design decision.
- the UI is very very "busy", with bars top & bottom, strips/columns left & right. minimalists will be appalled, & immediately reach for their css. iirc some of these might be able to be disabled in settings, but by this time, given the tabs disappointment, i'd pretty much lost all interest.
- some reviews mentioned, or opined, that this browser was fast. it absolutely did not feel that way to me.
- nice little touches were native settings to auto-collapse the vertical tab strip into a narrow bar that auto-expands on hover; also auto-hiding bookmarks bar that reveals on hover.
overall, i felt unable to persuade myself that this browser, at least in its current state of development, has a convincing use-case. maybe its purpose was little more than a proof-of-concept for the japanese tech students whose child it is?
* oh, i just realised! i only tried to stack them via drag & drop, but i forgot to also try just selecting multiple tabs then seeing if a stack/group option appeared in the context menu. rats, i need to go retest it... but it's on my main pooter in the frigid antarctic wasteland of my dark cold study, whereas i'm soaking up nice winter sun warmth in my sunroom, so... meh.
- it's in the
-
@ybjrepnfr looked again. nope, no magic new context menu items appear for stacking, when multiple tabs are selected. too bad, how sad, never mind.
-
barbudo2005
Don't try to find something better than Vivaldi. Forget it, it doesn't exist.
You will always be disappointed, I assure you.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@barbudo2005 said in Floorp.:
better than Vivaldi. Forget it, it doesn't exist
i shall now move this tab into one of my infinitely-nestable tab-stacks in my tab-tree. oh, no, wait...
alright then, i'll cheer myself up by streaming from my fav site that only fully unlocks via
cname-uncloakingin
uBO. oh, no, wait...
no wukkas, i'll do a spot more interwebz browsing of my fav news websites, knowing i've marked their cookies for session-only, then close & relaunch v, inspect the list of stored cookies, & oh nooooo, why are all those ones still there?
if only i had some alternative that is free of all those problems...
-
barbudo2005
Vivaldi is not perfect, but it is the closest thing I have always dreamed of that should be a browser.
-
I didn't pay enough attention to Floorp mostly because of the... negativ-ish review here but having installed it right now I say it looks pretty good actually! Lots of stuff found in Vivaldi there (native Notes, workspaces, a customizable translator, more keyboard shortcuts et. al ) and lots of nice and subtle stuff still to discover (like menu icons ). Looks like it tries to do with Firefox what Vivaldi did on top of Chromium, and from what I've seen so far it already succeeds (more features and more cohesively integrated, like the customizable sidebar). It could definitely be a replacement to Firefox for me and I'm going to play further with it for sure (since an escape plan from Google's Chromium increasing attrocities must always be there)