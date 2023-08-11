i know there's two other threads already mentioning this newish japanese firefox-forked browser, but i chose to create this new thread rather than add this post to those, coz i'm not trying to flog the dead horse about vivaldi "should change its engine" etc. instead, i merely wanted to mention some initial thoughts about this bodily-function-noise-named browser, then sit back & learn from others' own thoughts on this browser.

it's in the AUR [arch user repository], & its pkgbuild details looked innocuous to me, so i installed it for an evaluation last night

some reviews i'd read of it implied that some users might be overwhelmed by its settings / preferences, but given my use & love of kde plasma , vivaldi , firefox nightly with user.js etc, imo too many options are just never enough!

the single biggest feature of it i was most interested in testing was its option for vertical tabs. unlike older reviews & screenshots of it that showed the dumbness of the default horizontal tab bar remaining visible when vertical tabs were invoked, this current version is more sophisticated & sensibly hides the H when you activate the V.

the vertical tab strip is utterly underwhelming, imo. certainly vivaldi has nothing to fear here, & for that matter, neither do the devs behind the firefox addons treestyletab and sidebery . it has no tab nesting/stacking capability at all, afaict*. such a primitive deployment surely could only ever appeal to naive users who are clueless about the easily available better alternatives?

initially i thought its tabs also had no thumbnail capability at all. whilst that does seem true wrt hovering, i discovered by accident that a tiny thumbnail does appear whilst one is dragging a tab to move it... it is unclear to me how that is a useful behaviour, but the fact that the devs were able to conjure tab thumbnails "dynamically" implies to me presumably they should also be able to do so "statically". not doing so, afaict, seems a pretty weird design decision.

the UI is very very "busy", with bars top & bottom, strips/columns left & right. minimalists will be appalled, & immediately reach for their css. iirc some of these might be able to be disabled in settings, but by this time, given the tabs disappointment, i'd pretty much lost all interest.

some reviews mentioned, or opined, that this browser was fast. it absolutely did not feel that way to me.

nice little touches were native settings to auto-collapse the vertical tab strip into a narrow bar that auto-expands on hover; also auto-hiding bookmarks bar that reveals on hover.

overall, i felt unable to persuade myself that this browser, at least in its current state of development, has a convincing use-case. maybe its purpose was little more than a proof-of-concept for the japanese tech students whose child it is?

* oh, i just realised! i only tried to stack them via drag & drop, but i forgot to also try just selecting multiple tabs then seeing if a stack/group option appeared in the context menu. rats, i need to go retest it... but it's on my main pooter in the frigid antarctic wasteland of my dark cold study, whereas i'm soaking up nice winter sun warmth in my sunroom, so... meh.