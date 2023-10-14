W

@lukaskarabec said in are you using any AI in your browser?:

Hi, are you using any AI in your browser? Chatpgt, bing, bard or something similar? Alternatively, which one seems best to you and how does it help you?

Yes. I currently have these set up in my sidebar.

d5125cb5-90b2-4c9a-bb1a-a6604ffdbe8b-image.png

I mostly use Bing, ChatGPT, Perplexity and Phind. Sometimes Bard and Claude.

I find them useful for software and technical learning tasks. But it helps to have some prior knowledge ex ante. I find that even when they get their answers wrong I can still end up learning from them.

Usually I use more than one at a time to cross-check. Even when several get the right answers, one or other might answer in a nicer or more complete way.

No one is best for all prompts. It's another reason to try more than one.