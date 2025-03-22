How about output of privacytests.org?
-
I found the page https://privacytests.org as a recommendation from Naomi Brockwell.
Vivaldi scores very poorly among numerous browsers in terms of privacy. Is this page not up to date? What do you think?
Could it be that the site forgot refer to activated trackers and ad blockers?
Update: I wrote a mail with this question to their support.
-
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
-
@olli Thanks for your link. I am beginning to understand.
-
@olli Today I received a reply from the operator of privacytests.org:
Hi Rainer,
I currently test all browsers with default settings. Unfortunately
Vivaldi has its ad blocker and tracker blocker disabled by default. If
it enables them by default, it will pass most of the tracker content
blocking tests.
Best regards,
Arthur
-
barbudo2005
Forgive me, but quite ridiculous the answer.
-
privacytests
@olli wrote:
I have previously responded to that statement here: https://privacytests.org/vivaldi
-
@privacytests Thank you for your detailled answer in your linked artikel.
Now I have a guess why the internal blockers are not enabled by default:
Because it is important for the sponsors. They would withdraw from the business, which would make Vivaldi's development more difficult. Is that so?
If yes, I can live with the default being "Don't block" because
- I use extensions like uBlock Origin and Privacy Badger anyway, and
- the option to enable the blockers is displayed clearly enough during the initial installation.
-
@barbudo2005 said in How about output of privacytests.org?:
Forgive me, but quite ridiculous the answer.
Really? I don't think so. His rules are very resonable to me.
However, it is also a weakness of such tests that internal blockers are not taken into account if they are not activated by default.
A solution might be that there is an extra column for Vivaldi for the activated version.
-
wintercoast
@Dancer18 said in How about output of privacytests.org?:
Really? I don't think so. His rules are very resonable to me.
I agree. Most tests of this sort use default settings. You can't expect them to hunt though every browser figuring out how to make it as private (or secure) as possible.
When I first saw that site, I wasn't upset by the Vivaldi results at all.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@wintercoast said in How about output of privacytests.org?:
You can't expect them to hunt though every browser figuring out how to make it as private (or secure) as possible
Correct.
-
greybeard Ambassador
@wintercoast said in How about output of privacytests.org?:
Most tests of this sort use default settings.
Most tests of this (sort ) Do use default settings.
If you read his documentation you will see he sets all browsers to default settings.
The Electronic Frontier Foundation's Cover your Tracks site is more reliable in my opinion. Fairer to those who know how to secure their browsers.
They also give simple tips (and complex ones too) to users on how secure browsers as well as keep safe on the internet.
-
The tracker blocker is part of the welcome onboarding flow, so most users will have the chance to easily decide if they want to turn it on or not.
-
greybeard Ambassador
Personally I set my Vivaldi the way I think it should be set up and my OS then go to Cover your Tracks to verify settings.
Vivaldi has always given positive results whereas Privacytests always gives negative results as it resets all settings to Default (no matter what I've done to secure it).
It's like me going to to your house to give it a security audit but before I do the audit I unlock all locked items, open all doors and windows. Then I tell you your house is unscure and needs total security upgrade.
I don't feel it's a fair comparison.
That's my 5 cents worth anyway.
-
@greybeard Thanks for the link to Cover your Tracks. Result (with uBO and Privacy Badger extensions):
Our tests indicate that you have strong protection against Web tracking.
IS YOUR BROWSER:
Blocking tracking ads? Yes
Blocking invisible trackers? Yes
Protecting you from fingerprinting? Your browser has a unique fingerprint
Protecting from fingerprinting doesn't work here.
-
@Dancer18 said in How about output of privacytests.org?:
@greybeard Thanks for the link to Cover your Tracks. Result (with uBO and Privacy Badger extensions):
Our tests indicate that you have strong protection against Web tracking.
IS YOUR BROWSER:
Blocking tracking ads? Yes
Blocking invisible trackers? Yes
Protecting you from fingerprinting? Your browser has a unique fingerprint
Protecting from fingerprinting doesn't work here.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/806700
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/815979