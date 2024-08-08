https://www.ssuitesoft.com/software/netsurferxwebbrowser.htm (Windows only)

SSuite Netsurf is a browser based on WebView2, although it has now launched with the "Extreme" version also a version based on Chromium. It has an own Extensions Store (small (Mv2/3)

SSuite NetSurfer Extreme is an advanced browser engineered to deliver exceptional speed, convenience, and unparalleled customization through its unique ability to install third-party v3 manifest extensions. Designed for online users who demand flexibility, performance, and ease of use, this browser redefines the internet surfing experience with its online security, robust capabilities, and intuitive interface.

SSuite NetSurfer Extreme stands out for its lightning-fast performance, ensuring rapid page loads and smooth navigation across the web. Whether you're browsing everyday websites or engaging in resource-intensive tasks, this browser maximizes efficiency without compromising on user experience! By default, NetSurfer is evergreen and receives monthly updates to help you stay on the latest and most secure surfing platform. NetSurfer Extreme is Chromium-based for best performance and security on all Windows systems. NetSurfer also blocks social media and website tracking from websites that you visit, but individual cookie blocking is also available for the more paranoid out there. Just open the website in a separate popup window by clicking on the "Window" button that can be found on the left-hand side of the main toolbar. After the website has opened in the new popup window, click on the small lock icon next to the address bar to change your security preferences. We have also added a “Private Mode” browsing function to ensure complete protection against personal data collection and tracking across website surfing. You will be completely safe from anyone trying to track and collect your personal browsing data.

About

We are the proverbial and also literal expression of "two guys in a garage", what else is new... right? My brother and I set out to provide computer-users with free quality office software and applications without any digital restrictions attached. We make using software fun again; No more tears and pulling hair when using our free software...

(SSuite is an Hobbyproject, this guys are not an IT company, they gain money as electricians with a own Workshop for industrial instalations in South Africa. For this reason, given the quality of their apps that I have been using for years, I am quite impressed)