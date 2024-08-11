I've been using Vivaldi for some months. I don't even have clear memory of installing it but I just have it as my default. The features are great and the community ( vivaldi.net ) is irreplaceable. Userblogs can't be found in ANY OTHER BROWSER. But I hate contributing to Google's monopoly on browser engine. Of course Vivaldi is my indispensable default browser and I like Tony alot but browser Engine variety is a big deal so I've been searching for a browser on a level close to Vivaldi's functionality.

First there was Floorp. Floorp is so close it even has a status bar. For RSS, there's the RSS Preview extension to detect RSS Feeds and Feedbro of which r/Unixporn, r/unixart and r/Desktops images are fully displayed unlike Vivaldi where images are tiny. But bruh, it's based on FIREFOX 115 ESR while FF Nightly is twice the version and whose main browser has the name better suited to a detergent. Opening that browser just makes me replace Harpic in harpic toilet detergent advertisements with Floorp branding in day dreams and it fits too perfectly. I would rather wash the toilet or my clothes with that name (SunLight) rather than browse the web with it. On the other hand, Vivaldi gives classical vibes. It's just a great name. I open Vivaldi browser, open YT and search for Antonio Vivaldi's Banger La Folia or The Four Seasons and then leave it in the background while getting on with business. The beauty of being Vivaldi.

And then there comes Zen.

Based on Firefox 128 ESR and in it's Alpha stages. New kid on the block. If Arc and FF had a baby, it would be Zen. Most importantly It supports Firefox Extensions which are infinitely better than Chrome's (I don't know why people keep blowing the trumpet of the Chrome Web Store when Firefox addons are a giant leap forward for more than just privacy).

Web panels & sidebar, workspaces/tab groups, FF's Responsive web design mode, FF Devtools, Split view, Beautiful UI including redone and beautiful About:pages. Oh and Zen is a great addition to the Based Firefox Fork Name Library aka B.F.F.N.L. (LibreWolf, Firefox, WaterFox, Mullvad, Tor).

Some things are incomplete or missing.

If the user right-clicks the sidebar to customize it, it disappears and the only remaining thing is the addressbar without the tab bar like in a userChromed Firefox. The menubar is gone with Zen and I think this has to do with it having its tabs like Arc bc on Firefox the menubar would be above the tab bar. It's a one-man project although it's FOSS (Hear that Vivaldi Team). The Workspaces feature is very rudimentary compared to simple tab groups as you cannot manage the tabs and workspaces like in Simple Tab Groups or The Window Panel in Vivaldi. TST hasn't been implemented natively since you can't nest tabs. There's no notes app and there's no real extension to substitute for this. You can't manually hibernate tabs like in Vivaldi. You can't select Individual tabs in the context menu (Selected tabs are the only ones you can split and rightly so; I assumed they didn't change Firefox's context menu). You can't change to horizontal tabs, I guess it's gonna be the Arc of Gecko-based browsers. There's no built-in adblocker or default bundling with uBlock Origin so I got to see a YT ad first in a LONG time. It's not as private as Librewolf and has little hardening but disables PPA and sending technical and interaction data by default. I don't like FF's task manager since it looks very cluttered unlike Vivaldi and Chromium-based browsers in general which don't need my eyes to focus alot to see what's going on so I hope that will change in the future. Firefox branding hasn't been totally removed like in the About pages address bar, on the actual installer, in About:Logo.

I can excuse all these issues since the first public release was 28 DAYS AGO and updates are for the most part daily meaning stuff's been fixed daily.

I couldn't be more excited for the rise of Gecko-BASED browsers.