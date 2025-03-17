A few months ago, I came up with an idea, but I didn't have enough time to think about it properly. I switched from Vivaldi to Firefox back in the summer, and the only thing I really miss is the web panels. In fact, it's convenient to see the weather in one click, switch the music in two, look at the mail. Firefox also has a sidebar, but it's more suitable for extensions.

I like the Floorp approach: they just added one more sidebar on the other side of the browser. But I don't want to use it, besides, their implementation of web panels does not suit me because of the heaviness, so I decided to create my own second sidebar, which can be easily integrated into Firefox using fx-autoconfig.

Github: https://github.com/aminought/firefox-second-sidebar

P.S. Haven't thought about switching to Firefox yet?