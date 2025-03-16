Firefox can't seem to be able to import from Vivaldi
200dollars
Firefox can't seem to be able to import from Vivaldi. Whether I try, it just always takes on and on until it crashes. I remember it working whenever I tried to import browser data before trying to import from Vivaldi to Firefox. Someone on the Mozilla support forums told me I should contact Vivaldi support so that's why I'm also doing it here
mib2berlin Soprano
@200dollars
Hi, work for me on Firefox 136.0 import from Vivaldi 7.1.3570.60.
Passwords are not imported but bookmarks work.
You can export bookmarks and passwords manually from Vivaldi and import it in Firefox if you cant get it to work.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, OS version.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@200dollars tested on Linux: importing data from 7.1.3570.60 into Firefox 128.8 ESR works for me.
@200dollars, I use also the Zen Browser as second (Firefox fork), no problems importing Bookmarks and passwords, naturally no other things.
