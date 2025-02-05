Opera Air
Most of you probably pay little attention to the New Opera, though some must as I've seen requests for various Opera browser(s) features. Apparently they've decided you need a browser to help you relax, now.
Let me say, I'm not the target audience (just as I'm not for Opera GX). Vivaldi supports scheduled breaks already, and I'm not sure the browser needs background music - plenty of other apps and devices for that already (like the radio).
Uncluttered appearance? Perhaps, though allowing only 11 speed dial icons on my 1600x900 screen just seems wasteful. No folders on Speed Dial? Definitely not for me. Unless you really need a clearer view of your (relaxing) wallpaper, I can't see the point.
Still, this particular forum is to discuss browsers other than Vivaldi, so I guess it needs to be mentioned. And maybe they'll let you adjust some of those limitations in a future version - it is only the first public build, after all.
Reconnect with your body in balanced exercises that improve your flexibility. Launch your camera for a 3D model that guides you in real time.
Achieve peace of mind and safeguard your online privacy with a secure, built-in VPN. No hassle - just fast, reliable protection at all times.
If that is not a stellar marketing campaign based on trolling then they probably broke the hipster-meter for the next 100 years with this one (entitled record owners for life)
P.S. Having said that though, I'm eagerly awaiting for their next amazing product that is going to put even the works of the great demigod of (successful) creativity Steve Jobs (RIP) to shame and which is in the works (I asked, don't tell anyone ) :
Opera Tantra. The world's first browser that will help you realize how to be present in the moment and prepare you for your most sensual and fulfilling sexual experiences.
(with or without your partner(s))
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@npro
Hi,
I've just seen that you've written something here.
I still wanted to write you a PM.
You had already activated it, but it didn't work for me.
Maybe it will work out with us and the PM after all.
I always liked their forums btw, they are full of useful input (and having just 1
troll-moderator within a multi-million-$-worth company) really pays off:
oh and this request is a nice approach imo
@Vivalditeam: Requests:
Fix VB-138729 - Essential for inner peace
Fix VB-201765 - Essential for a calm mind
Fix VB-384449 - Essential for better anger management
P.S. @sgunhouse I guess you really have to do some serious work there mate
@npro Two moderators, Leo seems to put in more hours than I do. And there is an Asian-language moderator whom I don't really know.
But the last couple of days we've been dealing with a really persistent spammer, and it has been a lot more work than usual.