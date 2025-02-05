Most of you probably pay little attention to the New Opera, though some must as I've seen requests for various Opera browser(s) features. Apparently they've decided you need a browser to help you relax, now.

Let me say, I'm not the target audience (just as I'm not for Opera GX). Vivaldi supports scheduled breaks already, and I'm not sure the browser needs background music - plenty of other apps and devices for that already (like the radio).

Uncluttered appearance? Perhaps, though allowing only 11 speed dial icons on my 1600x900 screen just seems wasteful. No folders on Speed Dial? Definitely not for me. Unless you really need a clearer view of your (relaxing) wallpaper, I can't see the point.

Still, this particular forum is to discuss browsers other than Vivaldi, so I guess it needs to be mentioned. And maybe they'll let you adjust some of those limitations in a future version - it is only the first public build, after all.