Processing in the United States

Please be aware that your Personal Information and communications may be transferred to and maintained on servers or databases located outside your state, province, or country. If you are located outside of the United States, please be advised that we process and store all information in the United States unless specified in a separate agreement or order between you or Anonym. The laws in the United States may not be as protective of your privacy as those in your location. By using the Site or Services, you are agreeing to the collection, use, transfer, and disclosure of your Personal Information and communications will be governed by the applicable laws in the United States.

Special Note for Residents of the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom and Switzerland

With respect to all Personal Information processed by Anonym as part of the Solutions, Anonym is a processor, as such term is defined by the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”). For the Site and Services, Anonym is the data controller, as defined by the GDPR, with an address at:

Anonym, Inc.

210 S. Ellsworth Ave, #690

San Mateo, CA 94401

The legal bases of our processing of Personal Information on the Services are performing the services you request and for our legitimate interests. These interests include: direct marketing, personalizing and providing the Services, evaluating marketing campaigns, securing and protecting our Services, looking into suspicious activity, investigating violations of our policies or Terms & Conditions, and preventing harm to you or others. But we rely on (1) legal necessity when we use your information to comply with legal obligations or (2) your consent when using non-essential cookies, transferring Personal Information to the United States, and engaging in other activities not addressed elsewhere in this policy. We also use the information we collect about you to pursue the following purposes, which are necessary for the performance of the contract between us to provide you with the products or services you request:

To enable you to register to the Site and Services;

To send you transaction-related emails or push notifications;

To offer you the features for which you provide information;

To handle any request you may have to our consumer services such as resolving your problem or question, manage any complaints or deal with any feedback you may provide us;

For statistical analysis of aggregated data to help us segmenting our offering and develop our products and services;

To better understand the way in which the Site and Services are working, to offer better experience to you when using the Site and Services, to create statistics in relation to the use of the Site and Services, and our other services and offerings in general; and/or

To help us diagnose technical and service problems and administer the Site and Services.

Based on your consent, we also use:

your browsing data on the Services to better understand your profile, interests, preferences to enhance your user experience and facilitate your experience; and

your Personal Information and we may combine these with third-party data to send you personalized emails and push notifications tailored to you and your interests.

In order to comply with our legal obligations, we may also use some of your Personal Information to detect and prevent illegal uses, abuse, spam, fraud, security incidents and other harmful activity or government or court orders.

You may have certain rights under the GDPR, UK GDPR, and/or Swiss data protection legislation (collectively, “European Privacy Laws”) with respect to your Personal Information, such as the right to:

request access to and be provided with information on the processing of your Personal Information;

request corrections of your Personal Information if such Personal Information proves inaccurate or incomplete;

request your Personal Information to be deleted (i) if it is no longer necessary for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy, (ii) should you decide to withdraw your consent where you gave it, (iii) should you object to its processing for direct marketing purposes, (iv) should you identify that it would have been unlawfully processed, (v) should we be under a legal obligation to erase it to comply with European Privacy Laws and always provided we are not under a legal obligation to keep it;

restrict the processing of your Personal Information (i) if you contest its accuracy; (ii) if the processing is unlawful and you oppose the erasure; (iii) if it is no longer needed for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy but you require it for the establishment, exercise or defense of a legal claim, (iv) if you object to profiling;

object to the processing of your Personal Information for direct marketing purposes or to any processing which we would have based on our legitimate interest (e.g. profiling);

receive Personal Information which you provided to us in a structured, commonly used and machine-readable format and to transmit it to another provider provided it is processed based on your consent or our contract;

withdraw consent for processing for which you have previously provided consent; and

lodge a complaint with your relevant data protection authority.

If you wish to exercise any of your above rights with respect to Personal Information we have about you as a controller, please reach out to us by any of the ways mentioned in the “Managing Your Information Preferences” section of this Privacy Policy.

We have appointed IT Governance Europe Limited to act as our EU Representative. If you wish to exercise your rights under the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), or have any queries in relation to your rights or privacy matters generally please email our Representative at [email protected] or post your request or query to:

IT Governance Europe, The Mill Enterprise Hub, Stagreenan, Drogheda, Co. Louth, A92 CD3D, Ireland.

When contacting our Representative please ensure you include our company name, Anonym, Inc. in any correspondence.

You also have a right to make a complaint to a data protection supervisory authority, in the member state or country where you work, normally live, or where any alleged infringement of data protection laws occurred. The UK supervisory authority is the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO): www.ico.org.uk. If you are in the EU, you can find your local data protection authority here. If you are in Switzerland, you can find your local data protection authority here.

Regarding the transfer by Anonym as a processor of Personal Information to countries outside the European Economic Area, United Kingdom or Switzerland, we have entered, or will enter, into so-called “Standard Contractual Clauses” approved by the Commission of the European Union for international transfer of personal information to controllers or processors established in third counties as the case may be, when appropriate.

If you would like further information about our processing or transfer of Personal Information from the EU, UK, or Switzerland, please contact us or our Data Protection Officer at [email protected]. Please include “Attention Data Protection Officer” in the subject line of your email.

Your Personal Information will be deleted when it is no longer necessary for the purpose for which it was collected, usually the duration of our agreement with the applicable customer plus 99 days, unless a longer retention period is needed to:

Respond to any questions, complaints or claims made by you or on your behalf;

To show that we treated you fairly; or

To keep records required by law.

We will not retain your personal information for longer than necessary for the purposes set out in this policy.

— https://www.anonymco.com/privacy-policy