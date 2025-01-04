"There's no need to download a new web browser."(Microsoft Edge)
ThePfromtheO Translator
This appeared when searching for "Vivaldi" on Bing:
Really? If someone had told me this, I wouldn't have easily believed him...
@ThePfromtheO Microsoft and their intrusive advertising injection crap.
Pesala Ambassador
@ThePfromtheO A search with Ecosia (my default) is no better. It shows two sponsored links for Opera.
If I search YouTube for Vivaldi all I get is a load of music by Vivaldi. Searching for Vivaldi Browser works better.
@Pesala I use Brave Search. It doesn't ask you to download their browser, only in settings. It never gave me this kind of proposal when searching for any browser. It's also private and gives pretty good results with its AI answers. The problem is the image search. Bing and Google are much better at this.
@Pesala Correct. I think it would be much worse if it would give you videos about the browser when searching for "Vivaldi".
@ThePfromtheO I believe
harishcherukuri
I switched to Kagi search a few months ago precisely because of these "Sponsored/Promoted" links and ads.
