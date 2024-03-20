I switched to Arc, here is why
-
francesco2015
Hi everyone,
I want to share my recent decision to switch from Vivaldi to Arc, and it's important to clarify that this isn't a rant but rather an account of my experience.
Over the past couple of months, Vivaldi's stability significantly deteriorated. Initially, the browser struggled with memory management, constantly allocating memory without releasing it, necessitating frequent restarts. Subsequently, it began losing stack names, and eventually, it reached a point where it couldn't play videos with multiple tabs open. The video players would simply stop working across various websites, unaffected by attempts to refresh or reopen tabs. Having used Vivaldi for three years, I found it acceptable, if not outstanding, offering a better experience than Chrome mainly due to its customizable themes and superior tab management. However, recent issues suggest the Vivaldi team is facing significant challenges with regression and overall quality assurance.
In search of alternatives, I first tried Safari. While not entirely disappointing, Safari lacked the intuitiveness I preferred; features like Spaces and profile management were notably absent. Despite my efforts to organise my extensive tab collection into groups, the experience felt cluttered. Additionally, I encountered performance issues with the ad blocker AdGuard, and Safari generally ran slower on my MacBook Pro 14 compared to Vivaldi. Even though I loved the TouchID integration and the convenient preview of tab groups.
Still unsatisfied, I turned to Arc, a browser I had installed but never really explored. My experience with Arc was remarkably positive. Its Spaces feature excellently organises a large number of open tabs into virtual folders using AI, automatically grouping related tabs, such as those about football, into one folder. The ability to customise themes, maintain separate bookmarks for each space, and the intuitive shortcuts, including configurable routing (a feature less user-friendly in Vivaldi), significantly enhanced my browsing experience.
For those who, like me, prioritise efficient tab management and might not utilise Vivaldi's additional features like the email client, Arc presents a compelling, modern alternative. Vivaldi served me well enough for a while, but Arc is truly on another level.
-
@francesco2015 said in I switched to Arc, here is why:
recent issues suggest the Vivaldi team is facing significant challenges with regression and overall quality assurance.
I don't find this at all true on Windows or Linux, but Mac is devilishly hard to develop for, and over the last nine years, Vivaldi has run through a couple of rough patches like this on Mac. It's really hard to avoid.
-
OakdaleFTL
Note: Arc requires macOS 12 or higher...
-
Whereas Vivaldi will install and run on macOS Catalina 10.15 or newer...
-
OakdaleFTL
@Ayespy ...till October, I'm told...
-
Thanks for the interesting post. I too have tried Arc and I also love it. It's blindingly fast and I love how one doesn't have to constantly cleanup tabs. My reservations about Arc have to do with backup. Since Arc doesn't currently save Spaces (except via Sync, which I don't trust), I'm quite nervous about relying on it. If they would add export/import of settings including Spaces, I'd feel a lot more comfortable relying on it.
I haven't had the bad experiences you've had with VivaldiMac (MacBook Pro 16 M1 Max). It's definitely not as zippy as Arc, but feels quite solid to me. Also, third party extensions work in Vivaldi and not all of them do in Arc (and the Arc address bar is too short so I can't make out the extension icons clearly).
So, I'm using both at the moment and I enjoy each of them for different reasons.
-