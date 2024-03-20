Hi everyone,

I want to share my recent decision to switch from Vivaldi to Arc, and it's important to clarify that this isn't a rant but rather an account of my experience.

Over the past couple of months, Vivaldi's stability significantly deteriorated. Initially, the browser struggled with memory management, constantly allocating memory without releasing it, necessitating frequent restarts. Subsequently, it began losing stack names, and eventually, it reached a point where it couldn't play videos with multiple tabs open. The video players would simply stop working across various websites, unaffected by attempts to refresh or reopen tabs. Having used Vivaldi for three years, I found it acceptable, if not outstanding, offering a better experience than Chrome mainly due to its customizable themes and superior tab management. However, recent issues suggest the Vivaldi team is facing significant challenges with regression and overall quality assurance.

In search of alternatives, I first tried Safari. While not entirely disappointing, Safari lacked the intuitiveness I preferred; features like Spaces and profile management were notably absent. Despite my efforts to organise my extensive tab collection into groups, the experience felt cluttered. Additionally, I encountered performance issues with the ad blocker AdGuard, and Safari generally ran slower on my MacBook Pro 14 compared to Vivaldi. Even though I loved the TouchID integration and the convenient preview of tab groups.

Still unsatisfied, I turned to Arc, a browser I had installed but never really explored. My experience with Arc was remarkably positive. Its Spaces feature excellently organises a large number of open tabs into virtual folders using AI, automatically grouping related tabs, such as those about football, into one folder. The ability to customise themes, maintain separate bookmarks for each space, and the intuitive shortcuts, including configurable routing (a feature less user-friendly in Vivaldi), significantly enhanced my browsing experience.

For those who, like me, prioritise efficient tab management and might not utilise Vivaldi's additional features like the email client, Arc presents a compelling, modern alternative. Vivaldi served me well enough for a while, but Arc is truly on another level.