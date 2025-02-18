Opera v Vivaldi
I see that Opera is promoting the new version. Can you tell me from your understanding ... is Opera as bad as one sees in the press, i.e. Security concerns, Chinese ownership and why the chap left Opera to start Vivaldi? I do have a reasonable understanding, in respect of security and data harvesting.
Does having a base in Scandinavia make it OK!! ?
Have things changed in 2025 in relation to Opera practices?
Is Vivaldi as fast or as slow as Opera?
Not that I want to use Opera but I just want some clarity so I can get on and continue to enjoy Vivaldi.
Appreciate you thoughts......
@Lestsrade, tecnically Opera is in question features a good browser, but not in privacy, because it depends on extern investors and surveillance advertising like also Chrome. It is somewhat better in the EU, due to the privacy laws, but if you want an privacy oriented browser, Opera isn't an option,
@Catweazle Thanks for your informative reply. My questions answered. "Long Live Vivaldi"