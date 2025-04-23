Overview of Browser Telemetry in 2025
DoctorG
https://sizeof.cat/post/web-browser-telemetry-2025-edition/
Version: 7.3.3635.9
Engine: Blink
Market share: < 1%
Size: 637MB
Connections: 11
clients.l.google.com on TCP port 80
vivaldi.map.fastly.net on TCP port 443
mimir2.vivaldi.com on TCP port 443
update.vivaldi.com on TCP port 443
weather.vivaldi.com on TCP port 443
downloads.vivaldi.com on TCP port 443
weather.vivaldi.com on UDP port 443
vivaldi.com on TCP port 443
update.googleapis.com on TCP port 443
vivaldi.com on UDP port 443
player.vimeo.com.cdn.cloudflare.net on TCP port 443
@DoctorG Basically this doesn't mean anything, no? You can have just 1 connection yet this one would send all your data (encrypted) to some place/company. So only Privacy Policy is relevant. The best of course is having 0 telemetry.
@npro, not so easy, in a feature rich browser there are always needed some tech telemetries, eg. if there are updates available, ocasional bug logs etc.. Another thing are telemetries of user data, history and other, not relevant to the functionality of the browser.
@Catweazle Still you send data in encrypted form -meaning you don't know what is being sent- so what really matters in the end is how they handle your data. "Telemetry" is just the on-purpose "tech-innocent" sounding, fancy greek word for "send us data" in order to keep everyone in a "numb" state. "It's just telemetry dude, no big deal!" Ads and tracking is essentially also telemetry (measuring you from afar).