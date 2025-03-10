OnlyOne browser that don’t make any connections itself
privatefamily
I have tested my browsers, in fact only one is not really sending any traffic to anywhere and it is a googled chromium,
all other browsers including tor browser are still connecting somewhere even probably not all them are really spying on people or something.
there are many good privacy respecting browsers, so let me know if you actually know any other browser that do not make any outgoing connections itself (for windows of course)
