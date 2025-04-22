US Justice tries to cut Google Chrome from Alphabet?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2025/04/21/google-chrome-monopoly-justice-department/
Will this hinder future Chromium development?
Or is this about having Google Search in Google Chrome & Chromium browsers?
-
@DoctorG, or maybe Chromium developement turns independent from Google (Alphabet) as it should be with FOSS.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Catweazle said in US Justice tries to cut Google Chrome from Alphabet?:
or maybe Chromium developement turns independent from Google
Would be nice, but where can get Chromium dev team get their needed money from?
-
@DoctorG, funded by the EU in it's OpenSource program?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Catweazle said in US Justice tries to cut Google Chrome from Alphabet?:
funded by the EU in it's OpenSource program?
Yes!!! Would be like a paradiese on earth!
-
@DoctorG @Catweazle As far as I can tell, this will be trickier than meets the eye. The DOJ wants Google to end payments to Apple, mobile device makers and Mozilla for having Google Search as default. For Mozilla, this could be terminal if they are unable to replace the 85% of their revenue that comes from Google. No doubt, this is one factor behind Mozilla's recent controversial privacy-weakening moves.
The DOJ wants Google to sell Chromium (but not Android at this stage).
They also want to prevent Google from re-entering the browser market for 10 years.
So, what happens to Chromium? Chromium is open source but is dominated by, and steered by, Google developers. Would the DOJ bar Google from working on Chromium? That would be massively disruptive of the Chromium-based browsers.
On the other hand, if Google is allowed to keep working on Chromium, what incentive do they have if they can't create a browser themselves?
If they drop out, you'll probably end up with Microsoft as the dominant contributors! So we could be back to square one, with Microsoft calling the shots again.
-
@wintercoast, we'll see. Chromium is the most used engine in Europe and worldwide and a lot of companies depends on it's existence. So I think that it's developement as OpenSource project is save. By M$, I don't think so.
-
I saw this and it makes absolutely no sense. It would make far more sense to force them to divest of their advertising arm. The browser makes them basically no money on its own, and it's advertising (as the most profitable area) that would drive any anticompetitive behaviour.
Divest chrome and that's not suddenly going to make the android, search or ads market even out to competitors.
-
@Catweazle said in US Justice tries to cut Google Chrome from Alphabet?:
So I think that it's developement as OpenSource project is save. By M$, I don't think so.
It will be disruptive in the short term if Google devs are immediately barred or immediately leave the project.
@LonM said in US Justice tries to cut Google Chrome from Alphabet?:
Divest chrome and that's not suddenly going to make the android, search or ads market even out to competitors.
There are two separate lawsuits: search and advertising. There ought to be coordination between the two really. But the advertising suit hasn't reached remedies stage yet.
-
This is very long and interesting. I read chunks and then had to skim.
Break Google’s Search Monopoly without Breaking the Web
If TLDR, read Key Takeaways and Final Thoughts.
-
@wintercoast said in US Justice tries to cut Google Chrome from Alphabet?:
@Catweazle said in US Justice tries to cut Google Chrome from Alphabet?:
So I think that it's developement as OpenSource project is save. By M$, I don't think so.
It will be disruptive in the short term if Google devs are immediately barred or immediately leave the project.
@LonM said in US Justice tries to cut Google Chrome from Alphabet?:
Divest chrome and that's not suddenly going to make the android, search or ads market even out to competitors.
There are two separate lawsuits: search and advertising. There ought to be coordination between the two really. But the advertising suit hasn't reached remedies stage yet.
Not going to happen, for this the Chromium project is too important, since even state institutions, industries and large companies depend on it. If the Google devs abandoned the project. is going to be intercepted at the same time. It is not the same as with any other FOSS. for this is too important and vital.
All other browser engines together don't reach even 10% of the market.
