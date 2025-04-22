@DoctorG @Catweazle As far as I can tell, this will be trickier than meets the eye. The DOJ wants Google to end payments to Apple, mobile device makers and Mozilla for having Google Search as default. For Mozilla, this could be terminal if they are unable to replace the 85% of their revenue that comes from Google. No doubt, this is one factor behind Mozilla's recent controversial privacy-weakening moves.

The DOJ wants Google to sell Chromium (but not Android at this stage).

They also want to prevent Google from re-entering the browser market for 10 years.

So, what happens to Chromium? Chromium is open source but is dominated by, and steered by, Google developers. Would the DOJ bar Google from working on Chromium? That would be massively disruptive of the Chromium-based browsers.

On the other hand, if Google is allowed to keep working on Chromium, what incentive do they have if they can't create a browser themselves?

If they drop out, you'll probably end up with Microsoft as the dominant contributors! So we could be back to square one, with Microsoft calling the shots again.