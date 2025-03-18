Almost three years ago I posted about the Orion browser in the forum because I thought it was somewhat interesting due to its feature set, but also because it is one of the very few WebKit-based browsers available on desktop. To those that don't know, this browser is developed by Kagi, the same company behind the paid search engine Kagi (who could have guessed 🫢)

Anyways, as the title of the thread indicates, Kagi has indicated that they are finally bringing Orion to Linux - to be more precise, they said that the "development of the Orion Browser for Linux has officially started". This is a long time coming, considering they had said before that a Linux version was planned.