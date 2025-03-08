The Best Web Browsers in 2025 – Is Vivaldi Still the King?
suyashbagade1
Pesala Ambassador
@suyashbagade1 It all depends on your personal preferences. I have never used any of those other browsers seriously, so have no clue what advantages they have. Since none have a built-in email client, I would not bother even checking them out.
Well, from all the chromium based browsers Vivaldi is the one with more functionality out of box. So in that sense... yes, maybe, perhaps?
But unless it stops flying under the radar of anybody outside the already established user base, nobody will recognize it.
suyashbagade1
I have used few of them..
Opera - Its interface feels complex..
Chrome - Supported by Government / Banks
for online payments
Edge - Good For Microsoft Rewards
Safari - Apple Ecosystem. Basic browser
Brave - Had Inbuild ad blocker for YT ads. Replaced by Browser extensions.
Tor - Almost unusable browser, as google blocks all requests from tor, each time robot confirmation. DuckDuckGo search engine is just
UC Browser - I had it in android earlier, and used it to unzip obb files of games into proper place after installing apk. I downloaded GTA SA with help of this browser only. But now its banned in our country due to security concern.
Vivaldi - Not laggy. Better version of chrome
@suyashbagade1 vivaldi and chrome all are in my phone, i think they all have their own strengths.
Vivaldi is still the most useful. Opera, Maxthon, Edge are trying to be Vivaldi but it doesn't work. Opera is getting Maxthon in appearance(This is my feeling). Firefox hasn't added any features in a long time and after the last incident it stopped being my second browser. Librewolf my second now. Many people talk about Brave, but it doesn't seem like a browser to be overrated. Tor is secure but slowww. Chrome, Yandex? No thanks. I have tried many alternative browsers(Slimjet, Waterfox,Palemoon, Zen, Floorp...) but they don't replace Vivaldi. Because Vivaldi has been providing us with many features that are useful to us for a long time and no browser seems useful because we are used to using it.