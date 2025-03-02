@3dvs said in Soul browser - unique and more customizable UI than Vivaldi Amdroid:

strange that I never saw in-app ads.

I don't see it yet either, but I just installed the browser. But I do see the advertising service and ad-activity as part of Soul.

Plus I have a firewall with a blacklist for trackers and I don't want to experiment yet. Ah yes, advertising can be supplied by google services, and I have them disabled.

even Waterfox has IP leak and firefox too

In FF and FF-based, it's very easy to turn off webrtc using flags.

Generally speaking, there's a lot of good stuff in Soul. I'm not arguing. It would be good to borrow that from Vivaldi. There's even a scroll slider. And the readermod works well.

But... these trackers.