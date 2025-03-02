Soul browser - unique and more customizable UI than Vivaldi Amdroid
-
Pros:
a)All of UI buttons can be edited and moved where you like, has
b)data saving,
c)adblocker,
d) block elements on page,
e) about 30 times faster download speed,
f) customizable go back without refresh,
g) gestures and as you can see
h) upto 3 floating buttons.
i) news on startpage : either google news or 1 website.
j) tab groups.
k) 3 customizable floating buttons
screenshot of UI with floating buttons.
Cons:
a) its android only.
b) no notes
c) no side panel,
d) no translate panel
-
@3dvs
e) lots of trackers.
f) ads.
g) it's a browser without an engine, it runs on webview. Webrtc leak test failed.
h) paid features.
i) Isn't the zoom memorized for each site (?)
j) because of webview the overall rendering quality of web pages is lower for me than on real browsers.
k) there's no notes, but there is a Memo.
l) Curious, I can't turn on the DoH. Unless, of course, it's DoH and not the ordinary dns:53.
-
@far4 strange that I never saw in-app ads.
Good that i found webrtc leak.
even Waterfox has IP leak and firefox too.
yay, vivaldi better than all .
-
I've used soul browser about 2 years before migrating to vivaldi.
vivaldi is better than soul for sure, but one thing : I really miss the customization of soul browser's action bar at the bottom.
Don't understand why vivaldi's action bar is fixed with 5 buttons that can't be customized.
-
@3dvs said in Soul browser - unique and more customizable UI than Vivaldi Amdroid:
strange that I never saw in-app ads.
I don't see it yet either, but I just installed the browser. But I do see the advertising service and ad-activity as part of Soul.
Plus I have a firewall with a blacklist for trackers and I don't want to experiment yet. Ah yes, advertising can be supplied by google services, and I have them disabled.
even Waterfox has IP leak and firefox too
In FF and FF-based, it's very easy to turn off webrtc using flags.
Generally speaking, there's a lot of good stuff in Soul. I'm not arguing. It would be good to borrow that from Vivaldi. There's even a scroll slider. And the readermod works well.
But... these trackers.
-
how do we found no of trackers in android apps like you did?
-
@3dvs
you can use the software:
ClassyShark3xodus
AppManager (dev. Muntashirakon)
The software can be used for apk, apks files as well. Apks - AppManager.
For example:
You can download the latest beta AppManager in the author's Telegram channel.