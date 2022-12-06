Which desktop UI do you use with your Linux?
ingolftopf Ambassador
I really like KDE Plasma, which is built into 'Q4OS' GNU/Linux Debian.
DoctorG Ambassador
KDE 5 Plasma on Debian 11.
edwardp Ambassador
Using LXDE on Debian Unstable.
DoctorG Ambassador
And more:
XFCE on Mint.
GNOME on Ubuntu.
All my Linux installations for tests of Vivaldi Stable, Snapshot and Nightly browser versions.
edwardp Ambassador
I used both LXDE and XFCE with the prior distribution, but am using LXDE and LXQt on my Debian desktops.
stilgarwolf
KDE 5 Plasma on Debian sid.
arunharidas
It was on Fedora KDE for years but now on LXQT for last 2 days.