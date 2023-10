J

@Ayespy It was the expiration of my Pro trial period of EM Client that led me to seek other solutions, and to Vivaldi for needs beyond the browser -- which I have used for a part-time browser for many years.

Wavebox is where I went for a multiple-workspace solution, which led me to seek Webmail via Vivaldi (a pre-configured integration/app within Wavebox).

There were freezes within EM Client, and there was an inability to use the product while working through a password/login issue with an email provider. The two accounts under their free plan is a deal-breaker, I am going to roll with Vivaldi email and webmail until it does not fit my needs.