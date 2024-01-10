In WingetUI you can specify a location where to install it, in the image it appears disabled but you only have to check the box and it lets you choose the location, you can also specify if it is going to be for the current user or for the whole machine (Installation scope), architecture, etc. Normally everything works fine and you don't need to go into the details of the package.

I install the applications in C:, but other things like for example the Vivaldi user profile I have it in D:, enabling a Symlink to link C:\Users\Me\AppData\Vivaldi\Userdata with D:\Configs\Vivaldi User data . So I avoid having to make backups to have the files physically in D:, same with the wallpapers. Obviously all the libraries are targeting to D:.