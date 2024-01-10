WIN | Winget installer
Hi,
Just knew about ChrisTitusTech - Win Util
Vivaldi is listed on it!
Anyone tried?
Not tested myself yet
@Zalex108 While tools like WinGet and others are great and a huge time-saver, I always find these tools lacking the ability to choose where to install software, so it will usually only install in the default location (i.e. Program Files), and I don't want that as I install all software on a separate partition (D:\bin).
But nice that Vivaldi is included
Yes,
Actually, with few exceptions, I make the installations at D:\ too, mostly at \PortableApps, but that kind of tools helps for some users and systems.
I wouldn't post it if Vivaldi wasn't listed
xD
@Zalex108 Yes, very useful for people who setup new systems all the time I guess. For me, I have the same basic system as I had in 2015 and I never ever do reinstalls I do backups
The winget utility actually does support target directories, but this can only be used with known installation packages.
Vivaldiinstaller is a generic
exetype with fairly limited injection points (see manifests).
Obiwan2208
In WingetUI you can specify a location where to install it, in the image it appears disabled but you only have to check the box and it lets you choose the location, you can also specify if it is going to be for the current user or for the whole machine (Installation scope), architecture, etc. Normally everything works fine and you don't need to go into the details of the package.
I install the applications in C:, but other things like for example the Vivaldi user profile I have it in D:, enabling a Symlink to link
C:\Users\Me\AppData\Vivaldi\Userdatawith
D:\Configs\Vivaldi User data. So I avoid having to make backups to have the files physically in D:, same with the wallpapers. Obviously all the libraries are targeting to D:.
@Zalex108, nice, something similar you find also in the Hellzerg Optimizer (less complete, but Vivaldi is also in the list), but despite that these lists may save time, it's always better to download soft from their correspondient homepages and not from third-party sites. The Optimizer anyway is an must have for Windows users, it's also FOSS.
To discover the best apps I prefer to visit AlternativeTo
rarestones2
yooo, so im new to vivaldi and one day i swear i saw a list that was pinnned somewehre in which @Pathduck i beieve is the owner of the list ih which had all the diff search engines/browsers one could add. can uou direct me please. thank you
@rarestones2, the list was made by @stardepp and you find it here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46609/guide-vivaldi-search-engines-collection.
Wekcome and enjoy Vivaldi