This has nothing to do with the browser, so it's a question in the wrong section, it's more a request for conversion software.

Vivaldi Browser, as a Chromium based browser, on sites that support those formats, gets served with webp/webm format because it's viewable in it.

Webp is a true color compression format, while gif are 256 color (8bit) format.

Some site serve "gif" animations but it's only a false information they are giving, as the actual videos served are already in mp4 or webm format, with a wrong extension, because "gif" term is associated with small animations since the end of 80s.

Converting back a webm to gif animated image, especially if it was actually a real gif image before being converted to webm, will simply cause it to look worse due to loss of detail (webp/webm are extremely lossy, while promoting the image/video to 24bit, it adds a smoothing to the original image) and then less of color depth, because it will get only a 8bit palette, hence 256 colors.

Searching for webp2gif this http://www.rw-designer.com/webp2gif pops up, does it work for you?

noob learning in progress: so in the case of internet explorer showing it as a gif file rather than a webp, it would mean that originaly it would be as a webp file and something was done as an extra step to process or display it as a gif format for a browser that doesnt support webp to begin with? that website itself must have extra plugins to deal with lacking browsers...

main question: but in terms of what we ourselves can do in Vivaldi, to switch on or off support for specific formats in settings like

vivaldi://flags

vivaldi://vivaldi-urls

OR (coming from firefox)

Going to about:config, removing "image/webp," from image.http.accept and network.http.accept.default. to stop servers serving WEBPs to your browser.

software: thank you for the suggestion, but the webp2gif command line literally reduces quality of the gifs by 50% - i suppose ill just pay for an online tool with least lossy conversions.