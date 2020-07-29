Images are saved as .webp instead of original format (JPG, JPEG, PNG, etc.)
-
Im trying to download a few gif files but some websites only give you the option to "save image as" a .Webp file format.
I've already got a bunch downloaded and im in a slow and painful process of converting them using an online tool which limits how many you can convert at a time + daily limits without paid membership
is there anything i can do to the browser to make it block all webp type files? for example the Internet Explorer browser doesn't support the webp file at all, so its forced to use the original file format, id rather watch paint dry than use IE as a solution to this.
Or, if anyone knows a way to convert Webp files to GIF files in bulk with software or a Command line? ("dwebp" decoder doesnt support GIF output format)
Opening the image in a new tab and changing the gifv / webp URL extension to Gif / PNG does NOT work
Thanks
--
ModEdit: Moved from V Windows
-
This has nothing to do with the browser, so it's a question in the wrong section, it's more a request for conversion software.
Vivaldi Browser, as a Chromium based browser, on sites that support those formats, gets served with webp/webm format because it's viewable in it.
Webp is a true color compression format, while gif are 256 color (8bit) format.
Some site serve "gif" animations but it's only a false information they are giving, as the actual videos served are already in mp4 or webm format, with a wrong extension, because "gif" term is associated with small animations since the end of 80s.
Converting back a webm to gif animated image, especially if it was actually a real gif image before being converted to webm, will simply cause it to look worse due to loss of detail (webp/webm are extremely lossy, while promoting the image/video to 24bit, it adds a smoothing to the original image) and then less of color depth, because it will get only a 8bit palette, hence 256 colors.
Searching for webp2gif this http://www.rw-designer.com/webp2gif pops up, does it work for you?
-
Pesala Ambassador
Static WebP, Animated WebP, and Transparent WebP are all supported by Vivaldi. No doubt, as IanCooG said, the files are in WebM format.
-
As far as software, Irfanview supports webp and works in batch mode.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@sgunhouse It does — for viewing — but it does not export animated WebP images as animated gif, nor even as a single frame still image.
-
@iAN-CooG said in Display .Webp files as original format:
This has nothing to do with the browser, so it's a question in the wrong section, it's more a request for conversion software.
Vivaldi Browser, as a Chromium based browser, on sites that support those formats, gets served with webp/webm format because it's viewable in it.
Webp is a true color compression format, while gif are 256 color (8bit) format.
Some site serve "gif" animations but it's only a false information they are giving, as the actual videos served are already in mp4 or webm format, with a wrong extension, because "gif" term is associated with small animations since the end of 80s.
Converting back a webm to gif animated image, especially if it was actually a real gif image before being converted to webm, will simply cause it to look worse due to loss of detail (webp/webm are extremely lossy, while promoting the image/video to 24bit, it adds a smoothing to the original image) and then less of color depth, because it will get only a 8bit palette, hence 256 colors.
Searching for webp2gif this http://www.rw-designer.com/webp2gif pops up, does it work for you?
noob learning in progress: so in the case of internet explorer showing it as a gif file rather than a webp, it would mean that originaly it would be as a webp file and something was done as an extra step to process or display it as a gif format for a browser that doesnt support webp to begin with? that website itself must have extra plugins to deal with lacking browsers...
main question: but in terms of what we ourselves can do in Vivaldi, to switch on or off support for specific formats in settings like
vivaldi://flags
vivaldi://vivaldi-urls
OR (coming from firefox)
Going to about:config, removing "image/webp," from image.http.accept and network.http.accept.default. to stop servers serving WEBPs to your browser.
software: thank you for the suggestion, but the webp2gif command line literally reduces quality of the gifs by 50% - i suppose ill just pay for an online tool with least lossy conversions.
-
I use often Ezgif, it's a online creator, editor and converter of multiple animation formats (webp<>gif<>mp4, and others)
-
@Catweazle said in Display .Webp files as original format:
I use often Ezgif, it's a online creator, editor and converter of multiple animation formats (webp<>gif<>mp4, and others)
yeah ezgif is brilliant for editing and converting one file at a time, bulk conversion might be asking for a bit too much as far as online tools go
-
Hi,
You could check with a Download Manager, maybe downloads the real file, then any possible conversion should have better quality.
--
"Off topic Tip"
Follow the Signature's BackUp | Reset link.
Take the opportunity to start a Backup plan, even create a Template Profile.
Windows 7 (x64)
Vivaldi Back up | Reset
-
@expuix said in Display .Webp files as original format:
noob learning in progress: so in the case of internet explorer showing it as a gif file rather than a webp, it would mean that originaly it would be as a webp file and something was done as an extra step to process or display it as a gif format for a browser that doesnt support webp to begin with? that website itself must have extra plugins to deal with lacking browsers...
no, it simply means the site code detects which browser you're using and knowing which support webp format, it serves the file in webp format, if it isn't, serves a gif. Both files are on the site servers. Most probably you can even check the page source to see if there's an embedded javascript to handle the file being served. If I remember correctly, 9gag.com is one of those sites.
You can even try with a user agent spoofing extension to fake Edge/IE user agent on the site and see if it serves you the gif instead of webp.
-
@expuix , Lunapic also admits webp files and bulk upload, also has an extension in the Chrome Store (right click edit).
It isn't a conversor specially, but one of the best online editors, capable to edit gifs like ezgif and can save the files in multiple formats,
-
I found this set of tools:
http://www.rw-designer.com/animation-tools
> for /f %i in ('dir /b *.webp') do @webp2gif %i Picture converted: animated-webp-supported.webp Picture converted: giphy.webp
(Hey, Windows for loops are clunky don't blame me lol)
Also:
https://convertio.co/webp-gif/
https://blog.media.io/image-converter/webp-to-gif.html
-
@iAN-CooG said in Display .Webp files as original format:
@expuix said in Display .Webp files as original format:
noob learning in progress: so in the case of internet explorer showing it as a gif file rather than a webp, it would mean that originaly it would be as a webp file and something was done as an extra step to process or display it as a gif format for a browser that doesnt support webp to begin with? that website itself must have extra plugins to deal with lacking browsers...
no, it simply means the site code detects which browser you're using and knowing which support webp format, it serves the file in webp format, if it isn't, serves a gif. Both files are on the site servers. Most probably you can even check the page source to see if there's an embedded javascript to handle the file being served. If I remember correctly, 9gag.com is one of those sites.
You can even try with a user agent spoofing extension to fake Edge/IE user agent on the site and see if it serves you the gif instead of webp.
the user agent spoofing looked promising, but still couldnt do it, good thinking though thats as close as ill probably get trying to disable webp support. thanks!
@Catweazle said in Display .Webp files as original format:
@expuix , Lunapic also admits webp files and bulk upload, also has an extension in the Chrome Store (right click edit).
It isn't a conversor specially, but one of the best online editors, capable to edit gifs like ezgif and can save the files in multiple formats,
lunapic couldnt open any of saved webp gifs lol, ill call it quits. lunapic also seems more like a good tool for images, giving static images animations i havent seen before. but gif editing its about the same as ezgif other than it provides transparency features i wouldve used gimp for to do the long way round. thanks for that, saved a lot of time
-
blog. media. io/ image-converter/webp-to-gif
im not sure about the command line by rw - designer but the software installation suggestion by one of the articles you linked might actually be it, checking it right now. thanks!
-
@expuix , ????, I don't know, but I have already uploaded and edited several webp animations with Lunapic, converted mp4 into gif (up to 100 frames) and edited countless gifs (crop, resize, text (more than 1000 fonts), change colors,etc).
It is the editor (and extensión) I most use.
-
Yo,
Once again i'm troubled with something that is probably on click away from a fix or i'm now officially entering the "grandpa needs help with his phone" phase. I've noticed that recently, when i drag&drop an image, it's usually a .webp. I only used to have that with pics on reddit and had to do the ol' RMB>Save. But now i'm noticing more and more instances of that happening and sometimes even RMB>Save will save it as .webp if i don't add a .jpg/ect manually to the filename.
I have tried disabling "YUV Decoding for WebP", resetting my profile and went to the lengths of restarting my PC. I've tested this with the same pictures on Chrome, Brave and Firefox. Including Vivaldi, all failed me.
Pls, help me get back my drag and drop!
modedit Moved from Support & Troubleshooting > Vivaldi for Windows
-
@Kepke said in Images save as .webp and i'd like it to stop (not a vivaldi exclusive issue):
will save it as .webp if i don't add a .jpg/ect manually to the filename.
That will not convert the file to jpg format, you're only saving a webp with a wrong extension
You need some image conversion tool like IrfanView to properly convert image formats.
The "problem" is that some site sees that you're using a Chrome-compatible browser capable of handling webp images, so they serve you a webp instead of a jpg image type to save some bandwidth.
I have no idea if it's even possible to force the browser to download a jpg, other than trying to use a User Agent spoofing extension to make that site you're trying to save jpgs from, to think you're using another browser not capable of webp handling, like old IE.
-
greybeard Ambassador
@Kepke said in Images save as .webp and i'd like it to stop (not a vivaldi exclusive issue):
I've noticed that recently, when i drag&drop an image
Yeah, me too. Can't do much about it seems.
I specifically Cancel the operation to use them until I lean more about the format specifications. Then perhaps we can decide that this .webp file is safe... or that this format is not.
Gotta do more reading.
...it is a block-based transformation scheme with eight bits of color depth... From Wikipedia
Aparently invented by the team at Grumble, it seems a pretty (add expletive here) poor image model. To be used faster download time due to the limited size of the file. They can large images but at only eight bit colour, you will lose something in translation. Also officially:
WebP is not included in the Google Merchant Feed specification for images
More reading to go and more experts to consult.
[EDIT] I consulted a developer friend. He says it is a relatively poor quality image format create by the above to help speed up page downloads. He also has some theories about the metadata held in the image.
Now that I see it in this post I vaguely remember Opera < 13 supporting it(?).
Still endeavouring to find out more.
WEbm is the video version.
{moreEDITing] Even the W3C had trouble with this draft in 2019, apparently almost 20 years after it was introduced.
[yetAnotherEDIT] The best go-around for this may be to use Vivaldi's "Image Properties" feature from the Rt-Click Menu.
Just hover over the image, Rt-Click, select Image Properties and the image and it properties will be displayed with the correct file extension.
Sorry I didn't think of this sooner.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Kepke I no longer see the issue so perhaps a Windows update fixed it? I am using Win 10 64-bit 19041.746
To see your Windows version Press the Windows key, Settings, About.
-
@Gwen-Dragon I checked and it is still .jpg.
@greybeard said in Images save as .webp and i'd like it to stop (not a vivaldi exclusive issue):
Aparently invented by the team at Grumble
So... Grumble is my enemy!
@Pesala said in Images save as .webp and i'd like it to stop (not a vivaldi exclusive issue):
@Kepke I no longer see the issue so perhaps a Windows update fixed it? I am using Win 10 64-bit 19041.746
To see your Windows version Press the Windows key, Settings, About.
Hm, i haven't updated in a while, so the "change" happend on the same build i'm using right now. I'll try a win update after finishing some work.
Edit:
I have Updated Windows. Still cursed by .webp.