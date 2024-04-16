@Pesala thanks for your feedback! That's interesting ^^ I have something maybe you will like www.poe.com it's a service where you can experiment and play various LLM/SLM as chatbot, you have a daily cap for some of them but it's good for a check.

@wintercoast you are an early adopter! As the classic search, I replaced perplexity.ai it is powerful and really... I feel confident for the way the results are returned. It works with a step by step approach of the tasks and it return also all the sources (you can focus on a few also).

I never touched the crypto ^^ but I believe it is a sector where the GenAI can have its space as the blockchain one.

I do frequently the bench on huggingface with the arena chat!

@Ayespy Dear, I believe as disruptive technology it is something we can't ignore especially in a Corporate context where all the business units are asking you: AI.

As far as I seen, the problem is another: everyone is looking for the AI but nobody knows for which use case!

I had frequently meeting about this topic and as results no one was with a list of requirements unable to be satisfied already with the tools already in production.

I believe it's more about hype than other...

@TravellinBob You are great! Personally I believe the Metaverse is a big illusion, I won't say scam (ops...) but the borders are really close this definition.

I am following the adoption of the AI and disruptive tech in my company but also as member of several italian and not organization: it should be a process driven by the concept of Human in the Loop and Responsible AI but there are interests at higher levels than my eyes and no one is really interested to have a break or slow down to lose a technical advantage.