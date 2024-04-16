What's your approach to the Disruptive technologies?
sev7en Ambassador
Hello dears!
I'd like to stick a topic where to discuss about the disruptive technologies as for example AI and GenerativeAI but also BlockChain and Metaverse, ....
What do you feel about? Are you currently using AI at home or work?
Cheers!
wintercoast
@sev7en I've used genAI quite a lot both passively and actively in the past year. A lot of that was playing and exploring but I've also used it successfully for practical problems too.
By "passive" I mean, e.g., Brave Search's AI summary that pops up contextually when doing a Brave Search. It does often save me time.
Crypto. I have crypto but just for holding. I have investigated blockchain from a developer point of view but I've generally found it to be developer-hostile!
However, there is some interesting tech in some of the projects and in the ecosystem around it that I would expect to be generally useful at some point - once made more user-friendly.
Ignore them until I need them, then adopt them with caution. To the degree they are foisted on me before I want them, find workarounds to avoid them. Lately I have websites trying to force me to adopt 2fa, but not just any 2fa - I HAVE TO choose facebook or Google ID as intermediary. No. Just, No.
I am heartily sick and tired of being told or having it implied to me that the way I am operating or living my life is wrong or out of date. It is IMPORTANT to me to be the one in control of what I'm doing and what the results of my actions are. "Auto correct" may go jump in a lake.
I mean, it's not like I'm some kind of anti-technology goon. At going-on 71, I am much more technically advanced than most people in their 50's and 60's. I know how to build computers, repair borked OSes, fix printers, etc. I try to keep myself supplied with a relatively modern machine (bought this one last October), avail myself of the most rapid internet available in my area, use smart streaming TVs, drive a hybrid vehicle with digital infotainment, use advanced digital photography and tweak the results using sophisticated software, etc.
But it's me in control of, and doing, all that stuff. I don't need or want immature technology making choices for me, and I damn sure don't want it finishing my thoughts or my sentences. AI, for the most part, may go suck eggs as far as I am concerned.
TravellinBob
@sev7en Interesting question. Simple answer: I'm ambivalent about them all. Don't understand blockchain, confused be the Fediverse never mind the Metaverse, and uncomfortable with AI and its associated deepfaking tools.
I'm an aging hippy and all that stuff is beyond my comprehension, I'm afraid - I just hope the young 'uns who are clearly making use of it do understand and don't mess it up as so many mistakes have been made on the developing internet over the years. Seems to me all these really clever new things have the potential to kill us all if they're not properly regulated (and regulation is not something tech companies are particularly good at).
TravellinBob
@Ayespy Possibly the best post I've seen on this Forum, on any Topic. Well played, sir, very well played!
sev7en Ambassador
@Pesala thanks for your feedback! That's interesting ^^ I have something maybe you will like www.poe.com it's a service where you can experiment and play various LLM/SLM as chatbot, you have a daily cap for some of them but it's good for a check.
@wintercoast you are an early adopter! As the classic search, I replaced perplexity.ai it is powerful and really... I feel confident for the way the results are returned. It works with a step by step approach of the tasks and it return also all the sources (you can focus on a few also).
I never touched the crypto ^^ but I believe it is a sector where the GenAI can have its space as the blockchain one.
I do frequently the bench on huggingface with the arena chat!
@Ayespy Dear, I believe as disruptive technology it is something we can't ignore especially in a Corporate context where all the business units are asking you: AI.
As far as I seen, the problem is another: everyone is looking for the AI but nobody knows for which use case!
I had frequently meeting about this topic and as results no one was with a list of requirements unable to be satisfied already with the tools already in production.
I believe it's more about hype than other...
@TravellinBob You are great! Personally I believe the Metaverse is a big illusion, I won't say scam (ops...) but the borders are really close this definition.
I am following the adoption of the AI and disruptive tech in my company but also as member of several italian and not organization: it should be a process driven by the concept of Human in the Loop and Responsible AI but there are interests at higher levels than my eyes and no one is really interested to have a break or slow down to lose a technical advantage.
wintercoast
@Ayespy said in What's your approach to the Disruptive technologies?:
To the degree they are foisted on me before I want them, find workarounds to avoid them. Lately I have websites trying to force me to adopt 2fa, but not just any 2fa - I HAVE TO choose facebook or Google ID as intermediary. No. Just, No.
I am heartily sick and tired of being told or having it implied to me that the way I am operating or living my life is wrong or out of date. It is IMPORTANT to me to be the one in control of what I'm doing and what the results of my actions are. "Auto correct" may go jump in a lake.
My take is that I don't mind new features in general being foisted on me by default. It's a way for me to discover. However, I would also like to be able to disable them if required, until I'm ready.
Re: 2FA, I currently use Authy as authenticator. I've found, so far, that when they specify Microsoft or Google authenticators, Authy works as well. But there may be cases where this is not true.
In my post I mentioned Brave Search with its summary AI. It also has a Code AI when it detects that you might want to see some code. They are both contextual but they can be separately turned off as well.
@TravellinBob said in What's your approach to the Disruptive technologies?:
Don't understand blockchain
Yeah, it's not something that's easy to understand at a glance. But it's also not super-complex either, from a conceptual perspective as opposed to the implementation details. But, as with a lot of this stuff, you usually have to consume a variety of sources to get an adequate feel.
This is one of the best introductions.