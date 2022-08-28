Hi,

I'm experiencing an issue in the Chrome based browser so in Vivaldi too.

I reported and described well the issue here: https://github.com/webcompat/web-bugs/issues/108488

Will be nice a help to fix this in Vivaldi browser.

With Firefox no issue.

With Chrome browser based I cannot select to use ChromaCam as webcam or I can do but Chrome never respect this.

The issue is not present on Firefox where, on the consent webcam notification you can select with webcam use.

For test this issue you need install the free version of ChromaCam

You may need to have a compatible webcam, mine is Logitec C922

When I load https://www.videomail.io the expected behavior is that browser ask for webcam permission.

Chrome do this but without ask with webcam use.

Chrome use to notificate this with this kind of notification:



where the message say that the website is using webcam and allow you to press ok or change.

I press change and select the CromaCam webcam but still not use this even if I refresh the page on Chrome, Vivaldi, Edge.

Only Firefox has not this issue because the notification on that browser ask with webcam use and, when I select ChromaCam, the ChromaCam driver is used.