Unsolved Cannot see working the correct webcam
Hi,
I'm experiencing an issue in the Chrome based browser so in Vivaldi too.
I reported and described well the issue here: https://github.com/webcompat/web-bugs/issues/108488
Will be nice a help to fix this in Vivaldi browser.
With Firefox no issue.
With Chrome browser based I cannot select to use ChromaCam as webcam or I can do but Chrome never respect this.
The issue is not present on Firefox where, on the consent webcam notification you can select with webcam use.
For test this issue you need install the free version of ChromaCam
You may need to have a compatible webcam, mine is Logitec C922
When I load https://www.videomail.io the expected behavior is that browser ask for webcam permission.
Chrome do this but without ask with webcam use.
Chrome use to notificate this with this kind of notification:
where the message say that the website is using webcam and allow you to press ok or change.
I press change and select the CromaCam webcam but still not use this even if I refresh the page on Chrome, Vivaldi, Edge.
Only Firefox has not this issue because the notification on that browser ask with webcam use and, when I select ChromaCam, the ChromaCam driver is used.
@oci87 Trouble with selection of default webcam or switching webcam is a known and already reported issue.
The Vivaldi devs are keen to find a workaround for better selection of webcams,
@DoctorG said in How do I select web camera?:
VB-37466 "vivaldi://settings/content/camera doesn't respect camera choice" - Confirmed
As i understood, Vivaldi acts same as Chrome, and remembers camera device ID in a internal cookie for a website, dev said:
Will always fallback to the last camera-device in the list. (on my system that is)
Chromium will store an id for the last used camera-device if cookies are enabled for the site and use this. I will change this to always use the default-device set in prefs.
And there is already a thread about broken setting for cam at https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/48701/vivaldi-does-not-switch-to-secondary-webcam
Works is in progress to fix VB-37466.
@DoctorG said in Cannot see working the correct webcam:
VB-37466
This fix will take long time?
This issue never let me be able to record video message as I need. I need use Firefox for this, no other solution seems.
DoctorG Ambassador
@oci87 said in Cannot see working the correct webcam:
This fix will take long time?
We do not give a timeline.
@DoctorG Understood. Do you know if exist some workaround?
Like paste some code in the developer console for be able to use the second webcam that is not switched?
It will be nice to find a solution also if temporary.
Thanks anyway for the help
@oci87 said in Cannot see working the correct webcam:
Do you know if exist some workaround?
Unfortunately not
Disable in BIOS the internal webcam you do not want to use!
I still have everyday the issue with the webcam.
My PC has just one webcam so the idea of disable them is not the solution.
I have one webcam but browsers will see two webcam because I'm using the ChromaCam software that add a driver that allow me to hide my background screen.
I can just hope the Vivaldi team will find a way to fix this Chrome bugs.
I reported the bug to be unable to see the selected default webcam to work to Microsoft for Edge, to Chrome for Google Chrome browser based but no reply, no fix from Google. No reply from Microsoft.
Vivaldi... I can just hope a solution will be released.
DoctorG Ambassador
@oci87 said in Cannot see working the correct webcam:
can just hope the Vivaldi team will find a way to fix this Chrome bugs.
The wont do this as this is a Chromium core issue, can only be fixed by Chromium devs.
I reported the bug to be unable to see the selected default webcam to work to Microsoft for Edge, to Chrome for Google Chrome browser based but no reply, no fix from Google. No reply from Microsoft.
Which Chromium bug tracker URL is this?
@DoctorG said in Cannot see working the correct webcam:
Which Chromium bug tracker URL is this?
@oci87 See tracker of Chromium dev team, they have no much interest to fix it, since 2 yrs.
@DoctorG I think they simply wont fix it so I returned to Firefox.