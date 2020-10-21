@Gwen-Dragon Just tested it on Teams webapp and spatial chat. Now it becomes interesting because both web applications now select my USB webcam by default, even if I set the laptop's internal webcam as default in chrome://settings. Not sure if this is a website specific feature that if they detect an external and internal webcam, the external is favored over the default browser setting. Would make sense though because if people have an external webcam, it is reasonable to assume that they want to use that one over the internal one.

But I want to use the external webcam so that part is fine to me now.

Edit: Tested in Vivaldi 3.4.2066.76