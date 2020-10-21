Vivaldi does not switch to secondary webcam
Vincent500
I have two webcams. One is built-in in the laptop and one is a Logitech connected via USB. In the site settings and then camera, the two camera's are visible and I indicated that it should use the Logitech webcam (see image). Today I had to use my webcam on a website and it selected the built-in one and not like selected the Logitech web.
Is on Windows.
Is this a Vivaldi bug or an issue on the website ( a virtual classroom website)
Seems to be a bug.
I have the same problem, but using OBS and OBS Virtual Cam.
I can select this cam, but Vivaldi always tries to use the first one, even when this cam is used and locked by an other application.
Using the OBS Virtual Cam from other application and browsers like Firefox works.
Vincent500
@JoeX Thank you for the reply. I just reported it as a bug because apparently I am not the only one facing the issue.
VB-69569
I can confirm this behaviour in debian linux too.
Same issue in my old macOS 10.11.6. Hope this gets fixed soon!
Vincent500
@Gwen-Dragon Just tested it on Teams webapp and spatial chat. Now it becomes interesting because both web applications now select my USB webcam by default, even if I set the laptop's internal webcam as default in chrome://settings. Not sure if this is a website specific feature that if they detect an external and internal webcam, the external is favored over the default browser setting. Would make sense though because if people have an external webcam, it is reasonable to assume that they want to use that one over the internal one.
But I want to use the external webcam so that part is fine to me now.
Edit: Tested in Vivaldi 3.4.2066.76
I am facing this myself too, with macOs 10.15.
same,with Arch Linux.vivaldi version:4.2.2406.48 (Stable channel) stable
routerdieb
Still nothing. Such a shame, was about to recommend vivaldi in my upcoming u-demy course.
Chromium supports multiple webcams, there is no reason, why vivaldi cut it out.
Either it should be fixed, or the "set default webcam" should be removed, as it serves no function.
Did anyone reported such issue to Vivaldi bug tracker?
Vincent500
@doctorg said in Vivaldi does not switch to secondary webcam:
Did anyone reported such issue to Vivaldi bug tracker?
I just asked for the status of VB-69569 on https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/1309?page=66
That is the bug reported I submitted in the beginning
@vincent500 I found now this bug:
VB-37466 "vivaldi://settings/content/camera doesn't respect camera choice" - Confirmed
No progress.
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi does not switch to secondary webcam:
VB-37466 "vivaldi://settings/content/camera doesn't respect camera choice" - Confirmed
Assigned to a Vivaldi dev, is in Progress now.
DoctorG Ambassador
I updated tracker entry for Vivaldi 6.2 and 6.4.
No progress to get a fix