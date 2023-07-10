@mossman said in need some help in deciding what mail client to change to:

And I still much prefer the all-mail-in-one-database design where it's much easier to view and search whatever you want right in the browser.

In theory it would be the same for me if search worked, but the reality in my case is that I still can't find some emails though search. It affects mainly mails sent from vivaldi itself. Other vivaldi instances do find those emails but not the one that sends it. This particular bug decreased my productivity since I had to regenerate some info because I couldn't find it on vivaldi. I now label some sent emails to prevent this situation. BTW it would be nice to be able to assign a label to a sending email without the need to label it after. The bug number for this search problem: VB-94453.

I have a dozen or so mail bugs submitted and that makes it hard for me to recommend it. I also have seen regressions in the client on the rendering of emails. I'm in the snapshot so that is to be expected but I did open a bug regarding rendering of emails in 2021 and I still have the initial problem.

Some rendering problems were indeed solved, others remain and some were added:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/63674/mail-not-showing-body-text/47?page=3

BTW I also don't like thunderbird but I think vivaldi mail isn't fully functional or stable yet. I can't say a mail client is fully functional if I have to open webmail to download attachments that I can't see in vivaldi mail client.