need some help in deciding what mail client to change to
Need need some help in deciding what mail client to change to.
Have been using outlook for many years, the last version i had was that included with office 2010 which i was happy with until micro soft came along & blocked my access to the software forcing me to change to the version in office 365 which i DON'T like & have been looking for new email client since - one problem is the size of the data file - 15.0 GB (16,114,287,616 bytes)
The system has 5 domains all with pop 3 /smtp & mostly "catch all" email addresses of the form "your company/organisation @ my domain"" a number of rules & alerts.
Data is contained in one .pst file of size 15.0 GB (16,114,287,616 bytes)
Add-inns I use Spam fighter and AVG Internet Security 23.5.3286 (build 23.5.8195.786)
All help/suggestions gratefully appreciated.
Cheers Barry Thomas
Uhhh.... maybe a stupid question, but why is no-one suggesting to try mail in Vivaldi?
@mossman In my case I have some pet peeves that prevent me from suggesting vivaldi without some considerations. I find it usable in general but I do have to go to webmail from time to time due to bugs in the client as an example.
I also don't know if I would classify it as stable yet. As an example, the last snapshot bugged the rendering of html emails from a specific sender. I think it is multipart related but there are already other rendering bugs on those and they are old ones.
Have other problems but those are beside the point in this thread. Either way there is nothing better than try it yourself and see if it fits.
For an enhanced version of Thunderbird with exclusive new features and much quicker bug fixes, try Betterbird.
stilgarwolf
avds2708 Ambassador
Using Thunderbird for for over 15 years with no problems what so ever !
So give it a go at : https://www.thunderbird.net
I find it works fine in recent months. And I still much prefer the all-mail-in-one-database design where it's much easier to view and search whatever you want right in the browser.
I find Thunderbird quite clunky in comparison.
In theory it would be the same for me if search worked, but the reality in my case is that I still can't find some emails though search. It affects mainly mails sent from vivaldi itself. Other vivaldi instances do find those emails but not the one that sends it. This particular bug decreased my productivity since I had to regenerate some info because I couldn't find it on vivaldi. I now label some sent emails to prevent this situation. BTW it would be nice to be able to assign a label to a sending email without the need to label it after. The bug number for this search problem: VB-94453.
I have a dozen or so mail bugs submitted and that makes it hard for me to recommend it. I also have seen regressions in the client on the rendering of emails. I'm in the snapshot so that is to be expected but I did open a bug regarding rendering of emails in 2021 and I still have the initial problem.
Some rendering problems were indeed solved, others remain and some were added:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/63674/mail-not-showing-body-text/47?page=3
BTW I also don't like thunderbird but I think vivaldi mail isn't fully functional or stable yet. I can't say a mail client is fully functional if I have to open webmail to download attachments that I can't see in vivaldi mail client.
@avds2708 I have definite and significant problems with Thunderbird. I could not recommend it. It does not respect its own settings, and is plagued with duplicates and a bloated database. I've even considered wiping it out entirely and starting all over with a fresh install. I may do so, as it is necessary that I have a MAPI client in Windows, and Vivaldi Mail has not solved the very, very complicated MAPI problem.
For my purposes, Vivaldi Mail Client suits my needs best. I need a mail client that is within the browser.
It is not perfect but for my use case literally no other mail client does as well.
Unfortunately, I also have to have MAPI capability, which Vivaldi Mail Client has not yet been able to master, so I have to have a secondary client installed to perform MAPI functions.
barbudo2005
I use eM Client: https://www.emclient.com/
The layout is very similar to Outlook and the operation is completely faultless.
Give it a try.
I didn't find this to be true. I am the proud owner of an EMClient Pro lifetime license which I bought ten years ago. I no longer use the client. I found it heavy, cumbersome, a space-waster due to duplicate copies of emails, and vulnerable to database errors - which can take two to three hours to resolve, during which time you cannot use the client.
When I first installed it, I spent something over 20 hours setting up and organizing all the options - and then found that I never actually used any of them.
My Pro license is only good for one computer - so I have to buy additional licenses to use it on more machines. There is a free version, but it's only good for 2 accounts and I have six.
I installed it for my wife, because she only had two accounts, and she battled the database error situation repeatedly until she gave up and quit using it.
I have not used it for years, either. If I wanted to, I would have to locate the machine where I have it installed and uninstall it there before I installed it on this rig. So - I did not find it faultless.
JohnKThomson
@Ayespy It was the expiration of my Pro trial period of EM Client that led me to seek other solutions, and to Vivaldi for needs beyond the browser -- which I have used for a part-time browser for many years.
Wavebox is where I went for a multiple-workspace solution, which led me to seek Webmail via Vivaldi (a pre-configured integration/app within Wavebox).
There were freezes within EM Client, and there was an inability to use the product while working through a password/login issue with an email provider. The two accounts under their free plan is a deal-breaker, I am going to roll with Vivaldi email and webmail until it does not fit my needs.
wintercoast
The free version is my default on desktop at the moment. Yeah, the database errors sucked. I don't get them now - but that may either be because I discovered a setting to ignore them or that the latest versions fix it.
However, I do get other glitches. But overall it suffices for my purposes. I also now use New Outlook for Windows in parallel, and also on my laptop. That also suffices for my purposes.
Although the article refers to Windows 11, it was quietly back-ported to Windows 10 as well and, in my case, just auto-appeared when I went to check my Calendar one day!