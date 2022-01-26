Any TV and Movie Tracking Website/Software Suggestions?
Does anyone here use anything to keep track of all the TV episodes and movies they watch?
I have been using
TasteDive.com, which has been alright, but I would like something better. The nice thing about TasteDive is that it includes tracking for books, which doesn't seem to be offered by any competitors, but the mediocre music tracking, lack of per episode granularity with TV shows, and an occasionally buggy interface makes me willing to look for an alternative. TasteDive was also purchased awhile ago, so there is always the possibility of them shuttering the website unexpectedly.
The main alternative I have seen is
Trakt.tv. It is only TV and movies, but my searches have told me that I should settle for using separate services when it comes to music and books.
I rejected
TVTime.comfor lack of an API, as I will probably write an extension to help me track what I watch. Don't particularly trust the extensions put out by the various services.
Main features I am looking for:
- TV episode viewing history
- Movie viewing history
- Free API for easy programing
- TV and movie recommendations based on liked content
- Notification of new seasons/series of a TV show
- Ability to make lists of content
I have sort of broken my brain by watching YouTube videos at higher playback speeds, so I end up going through a lot of TV shows,
some might even say too many. While my method of saving the last episode watched in a text document works, I do occasionally forget to do so, and am often shocked to hear that there is a new season several years after it has aired.
So, before I take the dive into using
Trakt.tv, figured it would be good to see if anyone has any insight to add.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Unfortunately, I don't know of any, but I'd like to hear if somebody has found/uses something useful in this regard.
Right now I have an account (for more than 10 years now) on a local equivalent of IMDb, which helps me to keep track of the movies/shows that I've already seen (in addition to reading/adding reviews, suggesting new movies/shows, participating in discussion threads & more). It's been pretty useful for me, as I have a really bad memory for movies. I can totally forget that I watched some movie and remember that I've already seen it only after watching half of it again.
barbudo2005
What helps me the most in discerning which series to watch are the IMDB user reviews, and not the explanations of the critics.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@barbudo2005 Not sure how it works on IMDb exactly, but using the platform that I'm on, I'm basing my choice on the movie/show's description and user reviews. Similarly, I don't pay attention to those "critic's reviews".
Well,
TasteDivejust received an update to the UI that made it much less useable, so guess it is finally time to make the switch...
