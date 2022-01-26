Does anyone here use anything to keep track of all the TV episodes and movies they watch?

I have been using TasteDive.com , which has been alright, but I would like something better. The nice thing about TasteDive is that it includes tracking for books, which doesn't seem to be offered by any competitors, but the mediocre music tracking, lack of per episode granularity with TV shows, and an occasionally buggy interface makes me willing to look for an alternative. TasteDive was also purchased awhile ago, so there is always the possibility of them shuttering the website unexpectedly.

The main alternative I have seen is Trakt.tv . It is only TV and movies, but my searches have told me that I should settle for using separate services when it comes to music and books.

I rejected TVTime.com for lack of an API, as I will probably write an extension to help me track what I watch. Don't particularly trust the extensions put out by the various services.

Main features I am looking for:

TV episode viewing history

Movie viewing history

Free API for easy programing

TV and movie recommendations based on liked content

Notification of new seasons/series of a TV show

Ability to make lists of content

I have sort of broken my brain by watching YouTube videos at higher playback speeds, so I end up going through a lot of TV shows, some might even say too many . While my method of saving the last episode watched in a text document works, I do occasionally forget to do so, and am often shocked to hear that there is a new season several years after it has aired.