@Catweazle said in Big and Powerful but Free:
@Ryszard, Wallpaper.fyi works perfect for me (imagelist need some seconds to appear)
wallpapers.fyi works so well:
- on the main page is "New wallpaper auto-generated every hour." on your screenshot as the first is the image https://www.wallpapers.fyi/images/4519 the same one is now
- how to log in there?
And also:
click [Download Desktop] opens https://static.tryleap.ai/image-gen-408fb819-97a4-49ec-9e72-fc84926a840a/generated_images/0.png With the message I have already quoted.
@Ryszard said in wallpapers.fyi:
wallpapers.fyi
Just a broken site, nothing special about that
Tip: Right-click, save image as.
@Ryszard, no log in needed in Wallpaper.fyi, you can use it as is. Well, yes, the download seems broken, but you can dowmload wit right click on the image, but sadly not in the screen size as before.
The alternative is https://skybox.blockadelabs.com, it's a page to creating skyboxes in HiRes 360º, which I also had used for some of my themes, eg https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/V6kJNzEpJWX. You can download the pictures also as static jpg files. But it isn't entirely free, you can use it without account but you are limited to 5 images (before in beta stage it was complete free).
That is, I misunderstood your messages.