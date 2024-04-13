@Ryszard, no log in needed in Wallpaper.fyi, you can use it as is. Well, yes, the download seems broken, but you can dowmload wit right click on the image, but sadly not in the screen size as before.

The alternative is https://skybox.blockadelabs.com, it's a page to creating skyboxes in HiRes 360º, which I also had used for some of my themes, eg https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/V6kJNzEpJWX. You can download the pictures also as static jpg files. But it isn't entirely free, you can use it without account but you are limited to 5 images (before in beta stage it was complete free).