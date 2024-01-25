On WinPC How Can I Create a Shortcut Key to Paste Specific Text, Like My E-mail Address
-
That's all, not complicated. Just a keyboard shortcut to paste preset text anywhere. Thanks, Al
-
@adoland The easiest way would be to use the
Shortcut Remapperin the
Keyboard Managerof Microsoft PowerToys.
But you can also use things like AutoHotKey with something like this to get the same result; just doesn't have a nice GUI to make it simple:
;send email text on Ctrl+Alt+Y ^!y::[email protected]
-
@nomadic Thanks so much, I didn't think of that. Al
-
Hi,
Hi,
Aside of those options,
From Vivaldi you can add a Note and Right Click "Insert Note"
Regarding a Shortcut,
You may try ClipX
A lightweight clipboard manager which has a Stickies addon where you can add many static entries pointing to a keyboard letter.
Can run as a Portable and can be copied to different users, like at Home and Work...
Just rename the UserName at the ClipX.ini to keep all the entries.
Used since W7
--
Also,
Some useful links:
--
-